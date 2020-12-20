Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing





Local NPO Living Hope is coordinating relief efforts in Masiphumelele in the Fish Hoek area after Thursday's devastating fire.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

Living Hope founder Pastor John Thomas gives an update on the situation on the ground on Weekend Breakfast.

He says site clearing has begun after a delay and affected residents are now entitled to "starter kits" for rebuilding from the City of Cape Town.

Part of the mayor's declaration of a local disaster meant that this mass of corrugated sheeting can be cleared. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

Masiphumelele residents sifting through debris following last night’s blaze that destroyed around 1,000 homes. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Residents are probably not going to get their shacks up again before Wednesday, which is getting perilously close to Christmas Day. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

We may even still be having shacks built on Christmas Eve if the City goes a little bit slower. There was some debate with community leaders about clearing the site yesterday, which delayed the process. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

The wait for rebuilding has had a knock on effect on Living Hope's distribution of aid.

"You cannot give people blankets or clothes and they've got absolutely nowhere to put it."

What we're hoping to do on Christmas Eve is to get a significant hamper of food into every single shack... Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

The miracle is not a single injury, not a single death although 4,5000 people have been left homeless. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

Thomas says there's been an exceptional outpouring of generosity from the local community.

We have probably a car a minute arriving with stuff... At any one time we've probably got 30-40 volunteers sorting things... Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

We're doing 5,000 sandwiches a morning... Bread companies and the large supermarkets have donated bread almost coming out of our ears! Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

Both Living Hope and Gift of the Givers have been able to prepare meals thanks to donations of food.

Donations of other essentials are also being distributed.

We are already distributing things like baby packs through our networks and community leaders. We've bought buckets and created hygiene packs for babies. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

The organisation is running short on hygiene items for both adults and babies including soap, face cloths, nappies, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

We're deeply grateful for everything but we need a lot more of that. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

Although they've received "a mountain of clothing" it translates into perhaps one or two items per person.

The settlement will swell by 500-1,000 with the return of residents who'd set off for the Eastern Cape before the fire.

How to donate:

If you are able to drop off donations yourself, the location is Living Hope directly opposite Masiphumelele on Kommetjie Road.

Southern suburbs residents can drop off goods at _fire stations _says Pastor Thomas.

The contact number for Living Hope is 082 465 9067.

Its website has a Masi fire link for cash donations.

