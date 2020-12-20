Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter
Capetonian Candice Manuel has made it her mission to help South African women accept themselves, no matter what their body type.
The plus-size model, motivational speaker and entrepreneur is well-known for Embrace Your Curves, a campaign she launched on social media five years ago.
And she's just picked up the 2020 Women of Wonder award for the category "I Conquer".
Manuel discusses her journey to body positivity with Sara-Jayne King.
She started modelling at the age of 14, only to be rejected four years later by which time she'd developed into a size 10.
My journey came with eating disorders, depression, anxiety... Your dream job says to you, 'you're not going to fit into the mannequin size'.Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves
I think for most women it's an ongoing journey with self-acceptance.Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves
Manuel says it's vital to nurture a sense of self-acceptance from a young age.
I think I went on my first diet at the age of 11. That's madness!Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host
My main initiative is also to try and instill a sense of confidence in women at a very young age because that's the foundation age at when we actually start going through these body changes.Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves
Embrace Your Curves started as a Facebook movement when Manuel got a huge response to pictures she posted of herself on the beach.
She grew a devoted following and signed up again as a model at the age of 30.
They'd say 'I can't believe you did that! You can see your cellulite and stretch marks!'Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves
I went from a Size 8 when I was an unsuccessful model to become a successful model at Size 18, which is living proof that size does not define us.Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves
I try and make it my mission to go out to schools, to community centres and chat to young girls to try and show them that I didn't actually have this type of support as a young girl... It was kind of taboo when I was a teenager.Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves
You can follow Candice Manuel on Instagram.
Listen to her insights on Weekend Breakfast:
