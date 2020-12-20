Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter





Capetonian Candice Manuel has made it her mission to help South African women accept themselves, no matter what their body type.

The plus-size model, motivational speaker and entrepreneur is well-known for Embrace Your Curves, a campaign she launched on social media five years ago.

And she's just picked up the 2020 Women of Wonder award for the category "I Conquer".

Image: Embrace Your Curves on Facebook @embraceyourcurve

Manuel discusses her journey to body positivity with Sara-Jayne King.

She started modelling at the age of 14, only to be rejected four years later by which time she'd developed into a size 10.

My journey came with eating disorders, depression, anxiety... Your dream job says to you, 'you're not going to fit into the mannequin size'. Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves

I think for most women it's an ongoing journey with self-acceptance. Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves

Manuel says it's vital to nurture a sense of self-acceptance from a young age.

I think I went on my first diet at the age of 11. That's madness! Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host

My main initiative is also to try and instill a sense of confidence in women at a very young age because that's the foundation age at when we actually start going through these body changes. Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves

Embrace Your Curves started as a Facebook movement when Manuel got a huge response to pictures she posted of herself on the beach.

She grew a devoted following and signed up again as a model at the age of 30.

They'd say 'I can't believe you did that! You can see your cellulite and stretch marks!' Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves

I went from a Size 8 when I was an unsuccessful model to become a successful model at Size 18, which is living proof that size does not define us. Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves

I try and make it my mission to go out to schools, to community centres and chat to young girls to try and show them that I didn't actually have this type of support as a young girl... It was kind of taboo when I was a teenager. Candice Manuel, Embrace Your Curves

You can follow Candice Manuel on Instagram.

Listen to her insights on Weekend Breakfast: