[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city
A sheep, a goat and three lambs walk into a city...
After a gang of farm animals terrorised a central Turkish city, residents are sure to be putting their own spin on the classic 'three men walk into a bar' jokes.
The farm fugitives seemed to be working together to intimidate locals, even charging the town hall.
"We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs" lamented Nevsehir Municipality when it posted the CCTV footage on Twitter.
The fivesome also pull off a move at the end of the video where they reverse in unison.
Take a look:
1 koyun,1 keçi, 3 kuzu tarafından esir alınmış bulunmaktayız.... pic.twitter.com/hZWmMMj9U8— Nevşehir Belediyesi (@nevsehir_bel) December 14, 2020
The runaways were later reunited with their owner.
