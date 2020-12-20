Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing They're hoping against hope that shacks can be rebuilt by Christmas Eve, says Living Hope's Pastor John Thomas. 20 December 2020 2:31 PM
View all Local
Bheki Cele's film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case The police minister stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. Cele has now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association. 18 December 2020 3:00 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
View all Politics
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors 'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur. 18 December 2020 1:39 PM
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown. 18 December 2020 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food 'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist. 19 December 2020 3:42 PM
Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season The reduced rate is available until 15 Jan. Sara-Jayne King's top weekend picks also include carols on board a Mirage Catamaran. 19 December 2020 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules The new Covid lockdown came into effect at midnight in parts of England including London, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 20 December 2020 11:38 AM
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele

20 December 2020 5:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Shack fire
Masiphumelele
Informal Settlements
Masiphumele shack fire
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
Living Hope
Pastor John Thomas

'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people.
Masiphumelele residents sifting through debris following last night’s blaze that destroyed around 1,000 homes. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Residents of Masiphumelele were understandably tense as bulldozers moved in over the weekend to clear the affected area for rebuilding after Thursday's devastating fire.

Had they saved all that was salvageable? How could they hold on to the spot where their original home had stood?

ALSO READ: Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing

All that was forgotten when Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi paid a surprise visit, reports Pastor John Thomas.

The Living Hope founder provided listeners with an update on the situation at Masiphumelele on Weekend Breakfast.

Image from Living Hope Facebook page @LivingHopeSouthAfrica

They almost want to sleep on what was the 'floor' of their shack. When you bring in these massive bulldozers everything is lost in terms of direction, so there was a bit of tension.

Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

A lovely moment yesterday afternoon - I got a phone call to say Siya Kolisi is five minutes away...

Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

As he got out of the car people recognised him and there were cheers, and ululating, and kids running in every direction!

Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

Kolisi was devastated by what he saw says Pastor Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people.

Image from Living Hope Facebook page @LivingHopeSouthAfrica
Image from Living Hope Facebook page @LivingHopeSouthAfrica

"It's amazing how a visit from a South African hero changed the mood!"

"We've got to get every contact of mine involved" the sports star and general do-gooder told Thomas.

Listen to Pastor Thomas' update and find Siya Kolisi segment at 11:59:


20 December 2020 5:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Shack fire
Masiphumelele
Informal Settlements
Masiphumele shack fire
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
Living Hope
Pastor John Thomas

More from Local

candice-manuel-with-2020-wow-awardjpg

Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masiphumelele

Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing

20 December 2020 2:31 PM

They're hoping against hope that shacks can be rebuilt by Christmas Eve, says Living Hope's Pastor John Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

table-mountainjpg

Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

20 December 2020 12:34 PM

Rescue workers found the woman unconscious near the top of Skeleton George. Police have opened an inquest docket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201219-masiphumelele-edjpg

Masi fire: Disaster declaration should free up relief funds from national govt

19 December 2020 4:56 PM

Around 1,000 homes were destroyed in Thursday's blaze at Masiphumelele. Donations can be made through various NGOs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas dinner festive season holidays family friends 123rflifestyle 123rf

Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food

19 December 2020 3:42 PM

'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

19 December 2020 2:12 PM

The health minister announced the development on Friday. Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa examines the evidence available so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

850071b2-5ce4-4929-b2d7-8062a33ec37a.jpg

Bheki Cele's film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

19 December 2020 12:22 PM

The police minister stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. Cele has now had to backtrack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

visitors-on-robben-islandjpg

Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season

19 December 2020 11:44 AM

The reduced rate is available until 15 Jan. Sara-Jayne King's top weekend picks also include carols on board a Mirage Catamaran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masiphumelele

'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'

18 December 2020 4:21 PM

The City says the latest fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town has left thousands of residents destitute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest

18 December 2020 3:00 PM

The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

russian-flag-facejpg

Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup

18 December 2020 5:40 PM

Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stem cells blood test tube bone marrow donors 123rf

Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches

13 December 2020 12:44 PM

He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kalk Bay harbour and mountain 123rf

Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak

12 December 2020 7:33 AM

The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby pixabay

England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup

9 December 2020 11:14 AM

More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Breakdancing breakdancer break dancing dancer breaking 123rf

Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport

8 December 2020 12:48 PM

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kibiwott-kandiejpg

Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record

7 December 2020 6:34 PM

Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

4 December 2020 11:27 AM

Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diego Maradona (Caminito street in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor

30 November 2020 7:40 PM

Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130219oscarcourt.jpg

I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series

28 November 2020 10:41 AM

The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

Local

Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

Local

Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules

World

Bheki Cele's film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

WC health expresses concern at all time high COVD-19 cases

20 December 2020 4:31 PM

Eastern Cape hails declining COVID-19 numbers in Nelson Mandela Bay

20 December 2020 4:20 PM

Britain says new virus strain 'out of control'

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA