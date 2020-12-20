'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele
Residents of Masiphumelele were understandably tense as bulldozers moved in over the weekend to clear the affected area for rebuilding after Thursday's devastating fire.
Had they saved all that was salvageable? How could they hold on to the spot where their original home had stood?
ALSO READ: Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing
All that was forgotten when Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi paid a surprise visit, reports Pastor John Thomas.
The Living Hope founder provided listeners with an update on the situation at Masiphumelele on Weekend Breakfast.
They almost want to sleep on what was the 'floor' of their shack. When you bring in these massive bulldozers everything is lost in terms of direction, so there was a bit of tension.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
A lovely moment yesterday afternoon - I got a phone call to say Siya Kolisi is five minutes away...Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
As he got out of the car people recognised him and there were cheers, and ululating, and kids running in every direction!Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
Kolisi was devastated by what he saw says Pastor Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people.
"It's amazing how a visit from a South African hero changed the mood!"
"We've got to get every contact of mine involved" the sports star and general do-gooder told Thomas.
Listen to Pastor Thomas' update and find Siya Kolisi segment at 11:59:
