Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

21 December 2020 9:33 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
#CovidVSOP
New Variant

Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) had been identified by local scientists.

It's been dubbed the 501.V2 Variant and was first detected in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape and has since spread to several other provinces.

But what do we know about this new variant of the coronavirus which scientists say is driving South Africa’s second wave?

Professor Ian Sanne, member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and CEO - Right to Care spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham on Monday.

The variant is not the same as the one discovered in the United Kingdom

There are two different viruses. They are different variants of the same strain of the Cov2 virus.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

There's a big difference between a 'strain' and a 'variant'

A new strain would cause a much bigger concern around all the hard work that's been achieved up until now. It would set us back to zero.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

But this is a variant, it has some genetic changes. It probably represents viral evolution.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

It is likely to be more contagious than the previous dominant varient

The one in the UK has been demonstrated to be more transmissible, we think that the South African one will. be demonstrated to be more transmissible.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

We know that the viral load is higher in people who have this variant and we know it's the dominant variant circulating the population at the moment.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

It is not know where the variant originated

It was first identified in the Eastern Cape but that doesn't mean it originated there.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

It has now been identified as have moved along the dominant movement route to KZN, the Western Cape, the Free State and there are samples being tested in Gauteng.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

It is not yet know whether the new variant causes more severe illness

That's not established yet and the clinical work is underway to correlate the strains to the outcome, but what we are seeing is much higher case rates.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

Adherence to Covid-19 health and safety rules is more important than ever

It really is time for the population of South Africa to heed the non-pharmaceutical interventions - washing hands, sanitizing, wearing masks and the unnecessary movement between provinces.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

Teenagers are at equal risk of serious illness

We heard from the Eastern Cape pediatricians who said the ICUs in public hospitals are filled with young people requiring ventilation for coronavirus.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

So there's nothing protective or magical about the protection to our youngsters.

Professor Ian Sanne, Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19/CEO - Right to Care

Find out more about the newly discovered Covid-19 variant by clicking below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
