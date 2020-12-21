Can you spare a helping hand for Masi relief effort?
Can you spare a helping hand (or pair of hands) to help those coordinating the relief effort for the victims of Thursday's fire in Masiphumelele?
Local NPO Living Hope has been driving the aid program which is attempting to support some 4 000 people who were displaced by the blaze.
Speaking to Cape Talk's John Maytham, founder Pastor John Thomas says they've been overwhelmed with people's generosity, but now they really need volunteers to help them sort through the donations.
A need today is for more volunteers. We almost have not been able to keep up with the donations that have come in.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
[We've received] Hundreds and hundreds of tonnes of clothing, bedding and mattresses, food stuffs, even down to medical equipment.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
So if there are volunteers who are able to come through to Living Hope on Kommetjie Road, just before Masiphumelele, that would be a great, great help.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
Click below to find out how you can help support those affected by the fire:
