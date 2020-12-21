Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know... A sublet is a contract under which a tenant rents out their apartment to another person while their name is still on the lease. 21 December 2020 10:34 AM
Can you spare a helping hand for Masi relief effort? Local NPO Living Hope is coordinating relief efforts in Masiphumelele in the Fish Hoek area after Thursday's devastating fire. 21 December 2020 10:01 AM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
View all Local
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association. 18 December 2020 3:00 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
View all Politics
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors 'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur. 18 December 2020 1:39 PM
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown. 18 December 2020 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food 'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist. 19 December 2020 3:42 PM
We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong. 18 December 2020 12:29 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules The new Covid lockdown came into effect at midnight in parts of England including London, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 20 December 2020 11:38 AM
View all World
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
View all Opinion
Can you spare a helping hand for Masi relief effort?

21 December 2020 10:01 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Masiphumelele
Masiphumelele fire
Living Hope
Pastor John Thomas

Local NPO Living Hope is coordinating relief efforts in Masiphumelele in the Fish Hoek area after Thursday's devastating fire.

Can you spare a helping hand (or pair of hands) to help those coordinating the relief effort for the victims of Thursday's fire in Masiphumelele?

Local NPO Living Hope has been driving the aid program which is attempting to support some 4 000 people who were displaced by the blaze.

Speaking to Cape Talk's John Maytham, founder Pastor John Thomas says they've been overwhelmed with people's generosity, but now they really need volunteers to help them sort through the donations.

A need today is for more volunteers. We almost have not been able to keep up with the donations that have come in.

Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

[We've received] Hundreds and hundreds of tonnes of clothing, bedding and mattresses, food stuffs, even down to medical equipment.

Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

So if there are volunteers who are able to come through to Living Hope on Kommetjie Road, just before Masiphumelele, that would be a great, great help.

Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

RELATED: Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing

Click below to find out how you can help support those affected by the fire:


