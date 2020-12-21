Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...





Money too tight to mention?

Looking for a way to boost your income or minimise your monthly outgoings?

How about subletting to help take the pressure off?

David Beattie, author of the Expert Landlord and founder and principal the Chorus Property Group shares his 'need to know' tips on subletting.

(Full podcast below)

1. Check your lease agreement before you do anything!

Everything starts and ends with the lease agreement. Lease agreements will typically say subletting is allowed only with permission from the landlord. David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

From a cash flow perspective, it is something that can definitely be done. David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

2. Remember, YOU are still wholly responsible for paying the rent

Bear in mind, if you are subletting, you're still responsible for 100% of the rent. David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

3. Make sure you have everything in writing

Getting an agreement with your subtenant is crucial. Do normal tenant vetting procedures and normal lease agreement procedures, whether it's a flat at side of the house or a room in the house. David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

3. Homeowners should check the tax implications with Sars

Check with your accountant how the [rental] income is allocated. It may potentially affect Capital Gains Tax. David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

Click below to hear more of David's tips on subletting to save money: