Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...
Money too tight to mention?
Looking for a way to boost your income or minimise your monthly outgoings?
How about subletting to help take the pressure off?
David Beattie, author of the Expert Landlord and founder and principal the Chorus Property Group shares his 'need to know' tips on subletting.
(Full podcast below)
1. Check your lease agreement before you do anything!
Everything starts and ends with the lease agreement. Lease agreements will typically say subletting is allowed only with permission from the landlord.David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group
From a cash flow perspective, it is something that can definitely be done.David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group
2. Remember, YOU are still wholly responsible for paying the rent
Bear in mind, if you are subletting, you're still responsible for 100% of the rent.David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group
3. Make sure you have everything in writing
Getting an agreement with your subtenant is crucial. Do normal tenant vetting procedures and normal lease agreement procedures, whether it's a flat at side of the house or a room in the house.David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group
3. Homeowners should check the tax implications with Sars
Check with your accountant how the [rental] income is allocated. It may potentially affect Capital Gains Tax.David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group
Click below to hear more of David's tips on subletting to save money:
More from Life Advice
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food
'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.Read More
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert
With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert advice.Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae
Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae.Read More
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?
A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump'
Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott.Read More
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit
Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso.Read More
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice
Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves.Read More
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA
Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage
Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure explains personal home insurance policies and how to ensure you are covered.Read More