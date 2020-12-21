Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Questions COVID19 raised in 2020…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
PUBLIC PROTECTOR PRESSER
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Kubheka
Thando Kubheka
Today at 12:15
WLC on a significant update on the recognition of Muslim marriages in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Today at 12:27
Solidarity Fund launches festive season campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Tlou - Exec Head: Humanitarian Response & Behaviour Change Pillars at Solidarity Fund
Today at 12:37
maps maponyane is going to Antarctica with Riaan Manser
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maps Maponyane
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Faizel and the Stars
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 12:45
Masi update:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Thomas
Today at 12:52
[ADVICE] TymeBank's Top ten tips for preventing criminals and fraudsters from succeeding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheslyn Jacobs
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Zapiro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro
Today at 13:40
Food - A summer Christmas with Zola Nene
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk: Ombudsman for Banking Services - Fraud Free Festive Season
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reana Steyn, ombudsman for Banking Services
Today at 14:50
Music with Andy Lund
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Lund
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...

21 December 2020 10:34 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
SARS
Renting
Property
landlord
tenant
subletting

A sublet is a contract under which a tenant rents out their apartment to another person while their name is still on the lease.

Money too tight to mention?

Looking for a way to boost your income or minimise your monthly outgoings?

How about subletting to help take the pressure off?

David Beattie, author of the Expert Landlord and founder and principal the Chorus Property Group shares his 'need to know' tips on subletting.

(Full podcast below)

1. Check your lease agreement before you do anything!

Everything starts and ends with the lease agreement. Lease agreements will typically say subletting is allowed only with permission from the landlord.

David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

From a cash flow perspective, it is something that can definitely be done.

David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

2. Remember, YOU are still wholly responsible for paying the rent

Bear in mind, if you are subletting, you're still responsible for 100% of the rent.

David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

3. Make sure you have everything in writing

Getting an agreement with your subtenant is crucial. Do normal tenant vetting procedures and normal lease agreement procedures, whether it's a flat at side of the house or a room in the house.

David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

3. Homeowners should check the tax implications with Sars

Check with your accountant how the [rental] income is allocated. It may potentially affect Capital Gains Tax.

David Beattie, Author of the Expert Landlord/Founder and Principal - Chorus Property Group

Click below to hear more of David's tips on subletting to save money:


