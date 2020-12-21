WC hospitals under 'severe' strain warns province's top doctor

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Devastating cancellations on Garden Route
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Theresa Emerick
Today at 16:05
US government cyber attack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John McLoughlin
Today at 16:20
Zondo Commission update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 17:05
Latest of Brexit and Covid in the UK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
New EU Covid restrictions impact on flights to and from SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wouter Vermeulen - General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM
Today at 17:45
Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
No Items to show
Latest Local
Non-compliance: Bus companies showing 'complete disregard' for commuter safety' Are bus companies who are transporting people home this holiday season complying with Covid-19 safety regulations? 21 December 2020 3:38 PM
Parliament must amend 'unconstitutional' laws to include muslim marriages - SCA A number of groups took the State to court, seeking legal protection for women in Muslim marriages and their children. 21 December 2020 2:33 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
View all Local
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association. 18 December 2020 3:00 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
View all Politics
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors 'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur. 18 December 2020 1:39 PM
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown. 18 December 2020 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food 'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist. 19 December 2020 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
View all Sport
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Entertainment
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules The new Covid lockdown came into effect at midnight in parts of England including London, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 20 December 2020 11:38 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
View all Opinion
WC hospitals under 'severe' strain warns province's top doctor

21 December 2020 11:20 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape Health Department
Hospitals
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
second wave
New Variant

Dr Keith Cloete says the department is working hard to make sure the pressure is distributed across the hospitals in the province.

An urgent appeal for strict adherence to Covid-19 safety precautions is being issued to the people of the Western Cape by the province's top doctor.

Dr Keith Cloete says the pressure on critical care beds in all Western Cape hospitals is extremely high as the second wave of coronavirus infections sweeps through the entire country.

At some points during the course of last week, it was virtually impossible to get an empty critical care bed across the entire public or private sector.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

All the hospitals, that means private and public, are under severe strain.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

If you go to the emergency centres of virtually all these hospitals, there will be quite a few people in these emergency centres.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

Cloete says Mitchells Plain hospital in Lentegeur is under particular pressure.

There's been severe strain and pressure on the staff that's working there and the people that have presented to the emergency centre over the last two or three days.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

He says that the department is working hard to make sure the pressure is distributed across the hospitals in the province.

Meanwhile, scientists continue to study a new variant of the Covid-19 virus identified in South Africa last week.

The 501.V2 Variant and was first detected in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape and has since spread to several other provinces.

Dr Cloete says it means that now, more than ever, South Africans must demonstrate strict adherence to Covid-19 safety rules.

People should limit the number of people they gather with...all of us should just be with a very secure bubble of the people around us.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

Because any exposure to people outside of your normal bubble, you don't know who they've been exposed to and you put yourself at risk.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

RELATED: WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark

Listen to the full conversation with the Western Cape's head of health Dr Keith Cloete:


21 December 2020 11:20 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape Health Department
Hospitals
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
second wave
New Variant

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

vaccine-coronavirus-covid-jpg

Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

21 December 2020 9:33 AM

Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

947-breakfast-club-ill-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-but-only-if-its-freejpg

SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine

16 December 2020 10:11 AM

Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dice pexels

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Statue of Liberty wearing a surgical mask US USA American flag covid-19 123rf

US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic

10 December 2020 1:02 PM

On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-isolation-sanitiser-pandemic-medical-123rf

Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector

8 December 2020 2:44 PM

South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sweden swedish flag surgical mask covid-19 123rf

Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany

8 December 2020 11:18 AM

"Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rage-tn-2jpg

One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim

8 December 2020 9:28 AM

"The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closing down sale bankrupt bankruptcy recession 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

Local Business Politics

New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

Local

Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules

World

Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

Local

Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

Local World

EWN Highlights

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

21 December 2020 3:15 PM

Acsa sees slow recovery from aviation sector, monitoring second wave

21 December 2020 3:11 PM

Switzerland slaps entry ban on UK, South Africa arrivals

21 December 2020 2:46 PM

