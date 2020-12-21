WC hospitals under 'severe' strain warns province's top doctor





An urgent appeal for strict adherence to Covid-19 safety precautions is being issued to the people of the Western Cape by the province's top doctor.

Dr Keith Cloete says the pressure on critical care beds in all Western Cape hospitals is extremely high as the second wave of coronavirus infections sweeps through the entire country.

At some points during the course of last week, it was virtually impossible to get an empty critical care bed across the entire public or private sector. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

All the hospitals, that means private and public, are under severe strain. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

If you go to the emergency centres of virtually all these hospitals, there will be quite a few people in these emergency centres. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

Cloete says Mitchells Plain hospital in Lentegeur is under particular pressure.

There's been severe strain and pressure on the staff that's working there and the people that have presented to the emergency centre over the last two or three days. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

He says that the department is working hard to make sure the pressure is distributed across the hospitals in the province.

Meanwhile, scientists continue to study a new variant of the Covid-19 virus identified in South Africa last week.

The 501.V2 Variant and was first detected in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape and has since spread to several other provinces.

Dr Cloete says it means that now, more than ever, South Africans must demonstrate strict adherence to Covid-19 safety rules.

People should limit the number of people they gather with...all of us should just be with a very secure bubble of the people around us. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

Because any exposure to people outside of your normal bubble, you don't know who they've been exposed to and you put yourself at risk. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

Listen to the full conversation with the Western Cape's head of health Dr Keith Cloete: