We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie
Starting out in the industry at the age of 13, comedian Nina Hastie has carved out an enviable career as one of South Africa's favorite entertainers.
She's the wearer of multiple hats including presenter, MC, voice-artist, actor, and award-winning writer.
Hastie joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King for this weekend's 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast where the pair chatted about roasts, writing, recovery and keeping it real.
To listen to the complete podcast click at the bottom of the page:
On the ideal candidate for a comedy roast...
Fikile Mbalula. Because we all know who he is, we all kind of love him, it would be great to take him apart.Nina Hastie, Comedian, actor and writer
On what people may be surprised to learn about Nina...
I am actually very sensitive. When I'm in my normal habitat I'm actually a very serious person.Nina Hastie, Comedian, actor and writer
On being so open about her 'troubled' past...
I always knew I was going to be extremely famous, even when I wasn't and I thought when this does happen, I don't want someone to dig up in my past and say 'well in 2001 you did whatever whatever'.Nina Hastie, Comedian, actor and writer
On keeping it real on social media...
Just give it up man! It's all fake anyway. Everyone's pretending to be something that they're not. I think we should all try and be a little bit more authentic.Nina Hastie, Comedian, actor and writer
Click below to hear the full conversation from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
