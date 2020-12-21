Streaming issues? Report here
Devastating cancellations on Garden Route
Guests
Theresa Emerick
US government cyber attack
Guests
John McLoughlin
Zondo Commission update
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Latest of Brexit and Covid in the UK
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
New EU Covid restrictions impact on flights to and from SA
Guests
Wouter Vermeulen - General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM
Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie

21 December 2020 12:24 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
MNet
Comedy
Netflix
Nina Hastie
Inconcievable

The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast.

Starting out in the industry at the age of 13, comedian Nina Hastie has carved out an enviable career as one of South Africa's favorite entertainers.

She's the wearer of multiple hats including presenter, MC, voice-artist, actor, and award-winning writer.

Hastie joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King for this weekend's 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast where the pair chatted about roasts, writing, recovery and keeping it real.

To listen to the complete podcast click at the bottom of the page:

On the ideal candidate for a comedy roast...

Fikile Mbalula. Because we all know who he is, we all kind of love him, it would be great to take him apart.

Nina Hastie, Comedian, actor and writer

On what people may be surprised to learn about Nina...

I am actually very sensitive. When I'm in my normal habitat I'm actually a very serious person.

Nina Hastie, Comedian, actor and writer

On being so open about her 'troubled' past...

I always knew I was going to be extremely famous, even when I wasn't and I thought when this does happen, I don't want someone to dig up in my past and say 'well in 2001 you did whatever whatever'.

Nina Hastie, Comedian, actor and writer

On keeping it real on social media...

Just give it up man! It's all fake anyway. Everyone's pretending to be something that they're not. I think we should all try and be a little bit more authentic.

Nina Hastie, Comedian, actor and writer

Click below to hear the full conversation from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


