Parliament must amend 'unconstitutional' laws to include muslim marriages - SCA





Parliament has been given two years to amend specific legislation that fails to recognise Muslim marriages.

Last week the Supreme Court of Appeal acknowledged the injustice and stigma suffered by Muslim women in South Africa because of the non-recognition of unions entered into under Sharia law.

The court declared the Marriages Act, the Divorce Act and the common law definition of marriage to be unconstitutional.

Director of the Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) Seeham Samaai spoke to CapeTalk about the ruling.

The Supreme Court of Appeal acknowledged that there is an obligation on the part of the state and also declared the Divorce Acts and the Marriage Acts are unconstitutional. Seeham Samaai, Director - Women Legal Centre

This is a long, long battle. Not just for the WLC but for all those women who have suffered due to lack of recognition. Seeham Samaai, Director - Women Legal Centre

Samaai says the ruling has also bought in 'interim relief' for the 24 months in which Parliament has to amend the legislation.

During that period, there's recourse for women who can approach the court in terms of the Divorce Act to finale the marriage. Seeham Samaai, Director - Women Legal Centre

At least now there is some form of relief for these women...sadly it's not retrospective. Seeham Samaai, Director - Women Legal Centre

The Constitutional Court will have to confirm the SCA ruling.

