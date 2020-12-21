Non-compliance: Bus companies showing 'complete disregard' for commuter safety'





With tens of thousands of South Africans expected to travel back home this festive season, there are reports that some bus companies are failing to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures.

Passengers are reporting that some companies are exceeding the 70% load capacity.

CapeTalk spoke to Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to get some answers.

Overall the bus companies have shown complete disregard for commuter safety. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC: Public Transport and Road Infrastructure - Gauteng Provincial Government

Particularly when it comes to waiting areas, queue management enforcing social distancing, and access to sanitizers. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC: Public Transport and Road Infrastructure - Gauteng Provincial Government

They must comply, this is non-negotiable. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC: Public Transport and Road Infrastructure - Gauteng Provincial Government

Listen to the full interview below: