Beach closures 'final nail in the coffin' for Garden Route





A survey of guesthouses on the Garden Route paints a grim picture for the tourism sector in the region.

It's revealed that a third of those questioned have lost at least half of their bookings

The questionnaire was carried out by online accommodation booking system provider, NightsBridge.

CEO Theresa Emerick says they sent the survey to 629 of their clients in the Garden Route asking whether they had experienced cancellations or postponements.

190 clients responded.

About 2.5%of them lost all of their bookings. Theresa Emerick, Founder and managing director - NightsBridge

What was really disturbing was that more than a third lost more than half of their bookings - and we [also]looked a forward bookings through January and February. Theresa Emerick, Founder and managing director - NightsBridge

Emerick says the cancelations started coming in from the beginning of December when government announced that the Garden Route was a Covid-19 hotspot.

But it was the closure of beaches in the Garden Route over the festive season that really hit guesthouses hard says Emerick.

The beach closures were the final nail in the coffin. Theresa Emerick, Founder and managing director - NightsBridge

On Monday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) pushed ahead with its court challenge against government’s decision to close beaches along the Garden Route.

The DA wants the court to declare the regulation unlawful and invalid, saying coastal municipalities fought hard against beach closures.

Listen to the full podcast from Afternoon Drive below: