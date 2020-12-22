Beach closures 'final nail in the coffin' for Garden Route

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Antigen vs PCR is a false equivalence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Glenda Davison - Associate Professor and Head of the Biomedical Sciences Department at Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Today at 08:45
The Complex Life of the Gut: The Second Brain [UCT Summer School]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Anwar Mall - Emeritus Professor at University of Cape Town
Today at 09:33
What's on the EWN diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 09:40
Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:27
Fedhasa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Greg Bertish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Ardene
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:05
SANDF land in Cape Town could be used for housing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anneline Turpin
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Beach closures 'final nail in the coffin' for Garden Route A new survey reveals a third of guesthouses on the Garden Route have lost at least half of their bookings this season. 22 December 2020 7:14 AM
Non-compliance: Bus companies showing 'complete disregard' for commuter safety' Are bus companies who are transporting people home this holiday season complying with Covid-19 safety regulations? 21 December 2020 3:38 PM
View all Local
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association. 18 December 2020 3:00 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
View all Politics
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors 'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur. 18 December 2020 1:39 PM
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown. 18 December 2020 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food 'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist. 19 December 2020 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
View all Sport
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Entertainment
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Beach closures 'final nail in the coffin' for Garden Route

22 December 2020 7:14 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Garden Route
Garden Route Municipality
COVID-19
covid-19 in Garden Route
beach closures

A new survey reveals a third of guesthouses on the Garden Route have lost at least half of their bookings this season.

A survey of guesthouses on the Garden Route paints a grim picture for the tourism sector in the region.

It's revealed that a third of those questioned have lost at least half of their bookings

The questionnaire was carried out by online accommodation booking system provider, NightsBridge.

CEO Theresa Emerick says they sent the survey to 629 of their clients in the Garden Route asking whether they had experienced cancellations or postponements.

190 clients responded.

About 2.5%of them lost all of their bookings.

Theresa Emerick, Founder and managing director - NightsBridge

What was really disturbing was that more than a third lost more than half of their bookings - and we [also]looked a forward bookings through January and February.

Theresa Emerick, Founder and managing director - NightsBridge

Emerick says the cancelations started coming in from the beginning of December when government announced that the Garden Route was a Covid-19 hotspot.

But it was the closure of beaches in the Garden Route over the festive season that really hit guesthouses hard says Emerick.

The beach closures were the final nail in the coffin.

Theresa Emerick, Founder and managing director - NightsBridge

RELATED: Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns

On Monday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) pushed ahead with its court challenge against government’s decision to close beaches along the Garden Route.

The DA wants the court to declare the regulation unlawful and invalid, saying coastal municipalities fought hard against beach closures.

Listen to the full podcast from Afternoon Drive below:


22 December 2020 7:14 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Garden Route
Garden Route Municipality
COVID-19
covid-19 in Garden Route
beach closures

More from Local

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant

22 December 2020 8:02 AM

Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

busjpg

Non-compliance: Bus companies showing 'complete disregard' for commuter safety'

21 December 2020 3:38 PM

Are bus companies who are transporting people home this holiday season complying with Covid-19 safety regulations?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

muslimmarriagejpg

Parliament must amend 'unconstitutional' laws to include muslim marriages - SCA

21 December 2020 2:33 PM

A number of groups took the State to court, seeking legal protection for women in Muslim marriages and their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ninajpg

We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie

21 December 2020 12:24 PM

The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200914-coronavirusjpg

WC hospitals under 'severe' strain warns province's top doctor

21 December 2020 11:20 AM

Dr Keith Cloete says the department is working hard to make sure the pressure is distributed across the hospitals in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200122doorgif

Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...

21 December 2020 10:34 AM

A sublet is a contract under which a tenant rents out their apartment to another person while their name is still on the lease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201219-masiphumelele-edjpg

Can you spare a helping hand for Masi relief effort?

21 December 2020 10:01 AM

Local NPO Living Hope is coordinating relief efforts in Masiphumelele in the Fish Hoek area after Thursday's devastating fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vaccine-coronavirus-covid-jpg

Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

21 December 2020 9:33 AM

Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-at-masiphumelele-after-fire2jpg

'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele

20 December 2020 5:32 PM

'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candice-manuel-with-2020-wow-awardjpg

Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

Local Business Politics

New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

Local

Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules

World

Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

Local

Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

Local World

EWN Highlights

CoJ welcomes PP report into Herman Mashaba

22 December 2020 7:43 AM

Aviation sector taking a hit due to new curfew

22 December 2020 6:53 AM

DA hopes for positive outcome in beach ban case

22 December 2020 6:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA