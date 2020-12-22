Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Antigen vs PCR is a false equivalence
Today at 08:45
The Complex Life of the Gut: The Second Brain [UCT Summer School]
Today at 09:33
What's on the EWN diary
Today at 09:40
Covid-19
Today at 12:27
Fedhasa
Today at 12:37
Greg Bertish
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
Today at 17:05
SANDF land in Cape Town could be used for housing
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant

22 December 2020 8:02 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa.

Bad news for South African travelers heading to France or Germany this festive season.

Along with Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Turkey the European nations have imposed a temporary ban on flights coming from South Africa following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 on our shores.

Meanwhile, Israel has announced it's banning entry for anyone traveling from South Africa, Denmark and the UK.

El-Salvador has issued a blanket restriction on all arrivals from South Africa.

They have halted all air travel to and from the UK but also from and to South Africa.

Wouter Vermeulen, General manager for Southern Africa - Air France-KLM

The challenge at the beginning of this pandemic was that there was a patchwork of legislation in Europe...

Wouter Vermeulen, General manager for Southern Africa - Air France-KLM

Each and every airline will communicate to its passengers what is possible and what is not.

Wouter Vermeulen, General manager for Southern Africa - Air France-KLM

Vermeulen says anyone who has a flight booked should contact their airline.

If the flight is cancelled they can either get a refund in cash, or a voucher or get rebooked on the next possible flight or to rebook on another airline that can get them from point A to point B.

Wouter Vermeulen, General manager for Southern Africa - Air France-KLM

RELATED:Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

Meanwhile, countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London said on Sunday the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus variant was now "out of control".

Listen to the full conversation below:


