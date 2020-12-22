Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant
Bad news for South African travelers heading to France or Germany this festive season.
Along with Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Turkey the European nations have imposed a temporary ban on flights coming from South Africa following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 on our shores.
Meanwhile, Israel has announced it's banning entry for anyone traveling from South Africa, Denmark and the UK.
El-Salvador has issued a blanket restriction on all arrivals from South Africa.
They have halted all air travel to and from the UK but also from and to South Africa.Wouter Vermeulen, General manager for Southern Africa - Air France-KLM
The challenge at the beginning of this pandemic was that there was a patchwork of legislation in Europe...Wouter Vermeulen, General manager for Southern Africa - Air France-KLM
Each and every airline will communicate to its passengers what is possible and what is not.Wouter Vermeulen, General manager for Southern Africa - Air France-KLM
Vermeulen says anyone who has a flight booked should contact their airline.
If the flight is cancelled they can either get a refund in cash, or a voucher or get rebooked on the next possible flight or to rebook on another airline that can get them from point A to point B.Wouter Vermeulen, General manager for Southern Africa - Air France-KLM
RELATED:Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant
Meanwhile, countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London said on Sunday the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus variant was now "out of control".
Listen to the full conversation below:
