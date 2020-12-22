'The situation is dire' - 11 private hospitals in WC forced to divert patients





A spike in the number of patients needing hospitalisation for Covid-19 infections has led to 11 private hosptials in the Western Cape needing to divert patients to other facilities.

A total of 2691 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus infections in both public and private hospitals in the province.

The head of the province's health department shared the latest figures with CapeTalk's John Maytham on Tuesday morning.

Dr Saadiq Kariem says the average daily number of new cases in the Western Cape is between 3 500 and 4 000.

He says the situation in the province is dire:

We are at maximum capacity. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations - Western Cape Deptartment of Health

Over the weekend we had 11 private hospitals asking for a diversion. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations - Western Cape Deptartment of Health

People must remember that in the public hospitals we have around 5 000 beds so [the Covid cases] might appear to be a small number but that's Covid only. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations - Western Cape Deptartment of Health

Within that, we have to do Covid care, non-Covid care, all the emergency surgery, as well as trauma. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations - Western Cape Deptartment of Health

Kariem says that on average, hospitals in the Cape Metropole are operating at 105% occupancy, facilities like Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain hospital are at 140% and 115% occupancy respectively.

The number of active cases of coronavirus in the province is 35 000.

Update on coronavirus

21 December 2020



As of 1pm on 21 December, the Western Cape has 34 694 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 174 813 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 134 567 recoveries.



Statement: https://t.co/mm6wO8mRWv pic.twitter.com/TTcDmPN8ZX — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) December 21, 2020

Scientists say the current second wave of infections is being driven by a new variant of the virus identified in Nelson Mandela Bay.

It's believed the new variant is considerably more contagious than the previous dominant variant.

