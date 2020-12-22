Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension
A massive R800-million has been spent on the state capture commission of inquiry and its work so far.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has given an update on the inquiry.
He says while the commission is determined to meet its March deadline, he will approach the High Court for a three months extension as proceedings were hampered by the initial Covid-19 national lockdown.
Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren tells John Maytham he doesn't think that's entirely accurate:
I'm not sure that completely cuts it...I think there was some dilly-dallyingHennie van Vuuren, Director -Open Secrets
Meanwhile, Justice Zondo has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the hot seat at the commission next year.
It's a move in the right direction.Hennie van Vuuren, Director -Open Secrets
What it does is it does rebuff some of the claims that would be made by supporters of Jacob Zuma that there is some kind of conspiracy...Hennie van Vuuren, Director -Open Secrets
The hard questions need to be asked of Cyril Ramaphosa.Hennie van Vuuren, Director -Open Secrets
Listen to the full conversation below:
