CCMA on brink of collapse due to R600M budget cuts





The protection and promotion of fair labour rights in South Africa are enshrined in the Constitution but in his recent Daily Maverick article lawyer Tzvi Brivik says that the body that oversees labour disputes is in absolute chaos.

Brivik says massive budget cuts are responsible for the 'imminent collapse' of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

He tells CapeTalk's John Maytham that an average of 250 people visits the CCMA every day needing help with a labour dispute.

This is a critical institution Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons

Cuts of 10%, 17%, and 23% will be felt by the instituion over the next three years.

A reduction of approximately R600 million Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons

Those budget cuts will be felt most acutely in the appointment of part-time commissioners says Brivik.

This will bring the CCMA to a complete standstill. Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons

We've seen this already, with no new matters being set down for December, January and February there will be a massive backlog. Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons

Find out more about the problems at the CCMA by clicking below: