CCMA on brink of collapse due to R600M budget cuts

Today at 12:07
Afriforum also goes to courts over govt’s decision to close beaches in Garden Route, EC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Eloff - Attorney at Hurter Spies
Today at 12:10
EWN: Sisulu vows to find permanent housing solution for Masiphumelele residents
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Is Pathcare not doing COVID tests for travelers anymore?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Trudie Broekman, consumer law expert
Today at 12:23
SACAA talks on COVID-19 measures applicable to passengers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
Pindiwe Gwebu - Spokesperson at Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 12:27
Delays in business interruption claim payouts - Fedhasa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 12:37
The Little Optimist Trust Xmas toy drive
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Bertish
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Ardene
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Batsa vindicated by unconstitutional ban on tobacco during lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch with the Schools’ Outreach Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amanda Tiffin - Pianist And Singer at ...
Today at 13:33
Travel - Kingsley Holgate's Mzansi Edge Expedition feeds 250K meals during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kingsley Holgate
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Summer Safety Tips for Parents
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr. Iqbal Karbanee - Founder at Babyline
Today at 14:50
Music with Dave Starke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Starke
Today at 17:05
SANDF land in Cape Town could be used for housing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anneline Turpin
No Items to show
CCMA on brink of collapse due to R600M budget cuts

22 December 2020 10:47 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
CCMA
Labour Court
labour dispute

Lawyer Tzvi Brivik says budget cuts are affecting key staff at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

The protection and promotion of fair labour rights in South Africa are enshrined in the Constitution but in his recent Daily Maverick article lawyer Tzvi Brivik says that the body that oversees labour disputes is in absolute chaos.

Brivik says massive budget cuts are responsible for the 'imminent collapse' of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

He tells CapeTalk's John Maytham that an average of 250 people visits the CCMA every day needing help with a labour dispute.

This is a critical institution

Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons

Cuts of 10%, 17%, and 23% will be felt by the instituion over the next three years.

A reduction of approximately R600 million

Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons

Those budget cuts will be felt most acutely in the appointment of part-time commissioners says Brivik.

This will bring the CCMA to a complete standstill.

Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons

We've seen this already, with no new matters being set down for December, January and February there will be a massive backlog.

Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons

Find out more about the problems at the CCMA by clicking below:


