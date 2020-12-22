CCMA on brink of collapse due to R600M budget cuts
The protection and promotion of fair labour rights in South Africa are enshrined in the Constitution but in his recent Daily Maverick article lawyer Tzvi Brivik says that the body that oversees labour disputes is in absolute chaos.
Brivik says massive budget cuts are responsible for the 'imminent collapse' of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
He tells CapeTalk's John Maytham that an average of 250 people visits the CCMA every day needing help with a labour dispute.
This is a critical institutionTzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons
Cuts of 10%, 17%, and 23% will be felt by the instituion over the next three years.
A reduction of approximately R600 millionTzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons
Those budget cuts will be felt most acutely in the appointment of part-time commissioners says Brivik.
This will bring the CCMA to a complete standstill.Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons
We've seen this already, with no new matters being set down for December, January and February there will be a massive backlog.Tzvi Brivik, Director - Malcolm Lyons & Brivik/Founder - LegalLyons
Find out more about the problems at the CCMA by clicking below:
More from Local
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in December 2020
From debit orders and beach rules to the new Covid-19 mutation; these were the most-read articles on CapeTalk in December.Read More
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat.Read More
'The situation is dire' - 11 private hospitals in WC forced to divert patients
Dr Saadiq Kariem says the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain hospitals are operating at 140% and 115% occupancy respectively.Read More
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant
Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa.Read More
Beach closures 'final nail in the coffin' for Garden Route
A new survey reveals a third of guesthouses on the Garden Route have lost at least half of their bookings this season.Read More
Non-compliance: Bus companies showing 'complete disregard' for commuter safety'
Are bus companies who are transporting people home this holiday season complying with Covid-19 safety regulations?Read More
Parliament must amend 'unconstitutional' laws to include muslim marriages - SCA
A number of groups took the State to court, seeking legal protection for women in Muslim marriages and their children.Read More
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie
The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
WC hospitals under 'severe' strain warns province's top doctor
Dr Keith Cloete says the department is working hard to make sure the pressure is distributed across the hospitals in the province.Read More
Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...
A sublet is a contract under which a tenant rents out their apartment to another person while their name is still on the lease.Read More