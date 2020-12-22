2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened





Most people would agree that as years go, 2020 has been a bit of a dud, but it hasn't all been doom and gloom.

There were some good news stories too.

Editor-in-Chief of positive news site Good Things Guy, Brent Lindique always has his finger on the pulse of good news stories, he shared with CapeTalk's Zain Johnson some of his favorites from the past 12 months.

1. President Ramaphosa made us all laugh with his mask faux-pas

Within minutes social media was laughing and there were memes that were being shared. Brent Lindique, Editor-in-Chief - Good Things Guy

It was just really nice to see a human moment at a time when we were all looking to our leader for strength. Brent Lindique, Editor-in-Chief - Good Things Guy

2. There was a rare sighting of the African Black Leopard (check out the footage)

There had only been 30 sightings of the Black Leopard since 1952 Brent Lindique, Editor-in-Chief - Good Things Guy

3. South Africans rallied to support widowed father on newborn twins Samuel Nonyane

He was seen carrying his three-week-old twins through a mall and asked where the mother was and heard the heartbreaking tale of how she had passed on. Brent Lindique, Editor-in-Chief - Good Things Guy

Within just a couple of hours, hundreds of thousands of rands were raised to help this father. Brent Lindique, Editor-in-Chief - Good Things Guy

