Today at 16:55
How to protect your cards during the festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 17:05
Update on the Covid situation in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Lindiwe Sisulu briefing on Masiphumelele
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lizelle Persens
Today at 17:45
SA's Covax participation secured as Solidarity Fund concludes down payment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anban Pillay- Department of Health DDG.
No Items to show
Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms

22 December 2020 3:08 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Insurance
Fedhasa
business interruption claims

Last week the High court ruled that Santam should pay its client's business interruption claims.

There cannot be a more urgent time for insurers to pay out businesses for losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

That from the chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) on Tuesday.

Last week the High Court ruled that Santam should pay its clients Ma-Afrika Hotels and The Stellenbosch Kitchen’s business interruption claims.

Despite the significance of the ruling Anderson says there have still been delays to the payouts of business interruption cover.

Everyone's been hanging on and hanging on, they can't hang on anymore.

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

The problem also is, if they are no longer trading, they'll no longer be able to have access to this business interruption insurance.

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

Anderson says the reluctance of Guardrisk and Santam to payout is very disappointing.

Two proudly South African to think that during this time when they are needed most to do what they were intended to do and they're holding back.

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

Santam's balance sheet will be fine if they pay out all of this cover, you cannot say the say for all of these people holding on.

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

Listen to the full conversation below:


