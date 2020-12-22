Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms
There cannot be a more urgent time for insurers to pay out businesses for losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
That from the chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) on Tuesday.
Last week the High Court ruled that Santam should pay its clients Ma-Afrika Hotels and The Stellenbosch Kitchen’s business interruption claims.
Despite the significance of the ruling Anderson says there have still been delays to the payouts of business interruption cover.
Everyone's been hanging on and hanging on, they can't hang on anymore.Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa
The problem also is, if they are no longer trading, they'll no longer be able to have access to this business interruption insurance.Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa
Anderson says the reluctance of Guardrisk and Santam to payout is very disappointing.
Two proudly South African to think that during this time when they are needed most to do what they were intended to do and they're holding back.Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa
Santam's balance sheet will be fine if they pay out all of this cover, you cannot say the say for all of these people holding on.Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa
Listen to the full conversation below:
