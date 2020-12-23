R800M and no prosecutions - Is the Zondo Commission worth the money?





On Monday Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo revealed that the state capture inquiry had so far cost the taxpayer R800-million rand.

But nearly three years since it began and with public pressure growing on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take action, CapeTalk's Mike Wills asks Casac's Lawson Naidoo whether the commission is worth the money being spent on it.

Wed don't know the answer to that question yet, it will depend on the report the Deputy Chief Justice produces at the end of this process. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution

Estimates are that the commission will have cost close to R1-billion by the time it concludes next year.

If it paves the way for real accountability to be extracted from those implicated in state capture then it will indeed have been worth it. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution

On Monday JusticeZondo gave an update on the inquiry announcing that he plans to ask the High Court for a three months extension to the commission due to delays caused by the national lockdown.

