Land invaders responsible for Masi fire says Mayor Dan Plato





Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has claimed that the devastating fire that ripped through the township of Masiphumele last week was started deliberately by land invaders.

Talking to a number of officials on-site who are of the opinion that the fire was caused by an alleged attempted land invasion. Alderman Dan Plato - Executive Mayor - City of Cape Town

Being as it may, the City of Cape Town will stand by the people of Cape Town. Alderman Dan Plato - Executive Mayor - City of Cape Town

The Mayor went on to ask for anyone with 'exact information with regard the alleged arson' to come forward.

WATCH: Executive Mayor Dan Plato visits Masiphumelele on 18 December 2020 to assess the situation following the devastating fire. A process to source relief funding through a declaration of a local disaster is underway. #CTNews #MasiphumeleleFire pic.twitter.com/jdvZAgCRuB — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu says a long-term housing plan is underway for residents of Masiphumele.

However she urged residents of the informal settlement to do their part to assist government.

“We would like the community to commit some things to us as government, that they will not build shacks in the back of their houses. These houses that you see here were built in 2006 and I was here, and now I came back, and they’re shacks behind these houses,” Sisulu said.

Today we’re back in Masiphumelele to present a long term housing plan to the people of Masiphumelele whose structures have been repeatedly destroyed by fires over the past few years. pic.twitter.com/O8e5kk2qYs — Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) December 22, 2020

The massive fire on Thursday destroyed over 1 200 structures and resulted in over 6 000 people being left homeless.