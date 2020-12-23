'Cape Town, help us help you' - Dr on Covid-19 frontline pens heartfelt plea
A Cape Town community health doctor has penned a moving open letter to Cape Town residents pleading with them to help support health workers at the coalface of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the letter, Dr Andrea Mendelsohn shares the challenges she and her colleagues are facing during the current second wave.
'A tidal wave is enveloping Cape Town' she writes.
Mendelsohn is a senior medical officer and a public health facility in the Southern Suburbs, she joined CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday to share some of the challenges she and her colleagues are facing.
Mendelsohn says they've been getting over 100 patients a day walking in for a Covid evaluation.
Most people are mild cases, but there's only a limited number of severe cases that we take care of at once.Dr. Andrea Mendelsohn, Senior medical officer - Western Cape community health centre
On Friday afternoon there were five people on oxygen waiting for ambulances, there have been huge ambulance delays...if I'd had five more people walking in for oxygen at that moment we wouldn't have coped.Dr. Andrea Mendelsohn, Senior medical officer - Western Cape community health centre
RELATED: 'The situation is dire' - 11 private hospitals in WC forced to divert patients
In her open letter, Mendelsohn says 'the nightmare' is that healthcare workers are exhausted.
"In June we had a huge Covid-19 pandemic, but we were ready. Level 3 regulations were in place. People were minimising social contacts...now we're all fatigued. Health workers are tired, many are sick".
People are tired, people want to have a break.Dr. Andrea Mendelsohn, Senior medical officer - Western Cape community health centre
Mendelsohn is urging Capetonians to be sensible this festive season by following safety precautions.
My message is it's OK to see a few close family members and friends and enjoy the holidays but we need to do it safely.Dr. Andrea Mendelsohn, Senior medical officer - Western Cape community health centre
We need to put on masks, socialise outside, because you don't want to be that sixth person who walks in and there's no oxygen.Dr. Andrea Mendelsohn, Senior medical officer - Western Cape community health centre
On Tuesday the chief of operations at the Western Cape Department of Health Dr Saadiq Kariem revealed that that on average, hospitals in the Cape Metropole are operating at 105% occupancy.
This past weekend 11 private hosptials in the Western Cape were forced to divert patients to other facilities.
Listen as Dr. Andrea Mendelsohn describes the reality of working on the Covid frontline during the current second wave:
