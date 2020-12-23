Woman dies at Beitbridge, situation at border 'critical'





It's being reported that a woman has died after collapsing near the Beitbridge border in Limpopo.

It is believed the Zimbabwean citizen had been travelling on a bus since Monday afternoon.

Queues at the troubled border are reportedly up to 15km long.

Covid-19 protocols are apparently adding to the delays which can be up to 24 hours in South Africa and as much as 7 days in Zimbabwe.

Mike Fitzmaurice is the executive director at the Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta) says the situation is critical.

It's the worst ever situation we've seen at Beitbridge. Mike Fitzmaurice, Executive director - Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta)

It's just a spillage of people and trucks all over the place, it's a superspreader for the virus. Mike Fitzmaurice, Executive director - Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta)

Fitzmaurice says those passing through the border post are required to present a negative Covid-19 test, but with only one testing station the backlog is growing by the minute.

You can't leave the border until you've got your results and it's taking anywhere between two to five hours for the results. Mike Fitzmaurice, Executive director - Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta)

