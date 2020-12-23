Woman dies at Beitbridge, situation at border 'critical'
It's being reported that a woman has died after collapsing near the Beitbridge border in Limpopo.
It is believed the Zimbabwean citizen had been travelling on a bus since Monday afternoon.
Queues at the troubled border are reportedly up to 15km long.
Covid-19 protocols are apparently adding to the delays which can be up to 24 hours in South Africa and as much as 7 days in Zimbabwe.
Mike Fitzmaurice is the executive director at the Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta) says the situation is critical.
It's the worst ever situation we've seen at Beitbridge.Mike Fitzmaurice, Executive director - Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta)
It's just a spillage of people and trucks all over the place, it's a superspreader for the virus.Mike Fitzmaurice, Executive director - Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta)
Fitzmaurice says those passing through the border post are required to present a negative Covid-19 test, but with only one testing station the backlog is growing by the minute.
You can't leave the border until you've got your results and it's taking anywhere between two to five hours for the results.Mike Fitzmaurice, Executive director - Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta)
Check out the full podcast from Weekend Breakfast below:
More from Local
Masi fire donations being put on hold while permanent houses built
More than 1 000 homes were destroyed and 6 000 people displaced when the fire tore through the township on Thursday.Read More
'Cape Town, help us help you' - Dr on Covid-19 frontline pens heartfelt plea
Dr Andrea Mendelsohn says the current second wave of infections is creating a 'nightmare' for healthworkers in Cape Town.Read More
Land invaders responsible for Masi fire says Mayor Dan Plato
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plator says the fire which ripped through Masiphumele last week was started deliberatley.Read More
R800M and no prosecutions - Is the Zondo Commission worth the money?
The Zondo Commission got underway in January 2018, three years later and there have been no prosecutions.Read More
Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms
Last week the High court ruled that Santam should pay its client's business interruption claims.Read More
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened
Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in December 2020
From debit orders and beach rules to the new Covid-19 mutation; these were the most-read articles on CapeTalk in December.Read More
CCMA on brink of collapse due to R600M budget cuts
Lawyer Tzvi Brivik says budget cuts are affecting key staff at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.Read More
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat.Read More
'The situation is dire' - 11 private hospitals in WC forced to divert patients
Dr Saadiq Kariem says the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain hospitals are operating at 140% and 115% occupancy respectively.Read More