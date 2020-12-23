Masi fire donations being put on hold while permanent houses built
The local NPO which has been coordinating relief efforts in the fire-ravaged community of Masiphumele is asking those wanting to assist affected families to put their donations on hold, for now.
We're having to put a hold on donations after the end of today.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
Pastor John Thomas of Living Hope says the outpouring of support has been extraordinary.
More than 1 000 homes were destroyed and 6 000 people displaced when the fire tore through the township on Thursday.
There's been an overwhelming response, and when I say a mountain of clothes, I'm not exaggerating.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
He says that since the announcement this week from Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu that permanent homes will be built on the site, every relief effort, apart from food and clothing, is on hold for three months.
They tell us they will have the houses up by Easter.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
Pastor Thomas says the promise by the minister means all household items, such as mattresses, blankets, and household goods must be put into storage while the houses are being built.
A lot of the stuff at Living Hope is literally outside under trees and we've got to bring all that stuff inside.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
We're hoping to do a distribution of clothes in the next 24 hours.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
For an update on the situation in Masiphumele, listen to the full podcast below:
