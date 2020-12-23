Court victory for EFF as party vows to return to Brackenfell
The Economic Freedom Fighters have promised to return to Brackenfell to challenge what the party says is
The EFF on Wednesday secured a victory in the Western Cape High Court when Brackenfell High School's bid to have the party banned from protesting outside or near the school in the future was dismissed.
The school governing body launched the application after a series of anti-racism demonstrations outside the school last month.
The party protested after allegations of an alleged "whites only" matric farewell event surfaced.
Earlier this month the Western Cape Education Department cleared the school of racial exclusion claims.
EFF chairperson in the Western Cape Melikhaya Xego says the party is pleased but not surprised by Wednesday's ruling.
It is what we expected, the school governing body together with the department of education in the Western Cape they are just wasting our time.Melikhaya Xego, Western Cape Chairperson - EFF
Xego accused the school of attempting to 'stifle democracy'
It is our democratic right to protest whenever people are aggrieved.Melikhaya Xego, Western Cape Chairperson - EFF
He has said that the party will return to Brackenfell in the future to fulfil its original mandate:
We still have got to go back there and deliver our memorandum of demands, because our demands have not been met.Melikhaya Xego, Western Cape Chairperson - EFF
Xego says the school has consistently refused to enter into a dialogue with the EFF:
It's very clear that they don't see anything wrong with Debbie Schafer, or anyone who they encourage, to continue with the discrimination against black people.Melikhaya Xego, Western Cape Chairperson - EFF
Judge Sirajudeen Desai dismisses the Brackenfell High School application in favor of the EFF@EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema @DlaminiMarshall pic.twitter.com/2pZoIi1WI8— EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) December 23, 2020
Listen as Melikhaya Xego of the EFF speaks about the party's victory in court on Wednesday:
