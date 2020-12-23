Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
We look at some of the most popular fields to study next year
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nola Payne - Head of Faculty: Information Communications Technology at the Independent Institute of Education.
Today at 21:05
When coming go back to work in January can we expect a high riskhigh risk of COVID infections
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Richard Malkin - Managing director at Workforce Healthcare
Today at 22:05
Survey reveals devastating cancellations for Garden Route accommodation providers
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Theresa Emerick - NightsBridge Managing Director
Today at 23:05
Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Small gatherings, held outside - WC Premier urges extreme caution this festive

23 December 2020 2:20 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Alan Winde
Covid -19

With the festive season upon us, Premier Alan Winde chats to Zain Johnson about Covid-19 development in the Western Cape.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde briefs CapeTalk's Zain Johnson on the latest Covid-19 developments in the province.

He's encouraging citizens to limit festive gatherings to two families and where possible to celebrate outside.

Click below to listen to the complete podcast from the show.

Small and outside. That's our message now for the season as people want to celebrate together, we're saying please rethink it.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

When you start adding people outside of your family bubble you are increasing your risk. Try to keep it to two families.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

The second strain is way more contagious than the first time around.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

I know more people now who are positive and isolating than I have know anytime during the last nine months of this pandemic and so many people can say the same thing.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

