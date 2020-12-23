Small gatherings, held outside - WC Premier urges extreme caution this festive
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde briefs CapeTalk's Zain Johnson on the latest Covid-19 developments in the province.
He's encouraging citizens to limit festive gatherings to two families and where possible to celebrate outside.
Small and outside. That's our message now for the season as people want to celebrate together, we're saying please rethink it.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
When you start adding people outside of your family bubble you are increasing your risk. Try to keep it to two families.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
The second strain is way more contagious than the first time around.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
I know more people now who are positive and isolating than I have know anytime during the last nine months of this pandemic and so many people can say the same thing.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
