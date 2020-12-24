First new matric subject in 13 years explores the realms of the ocean





Parliament gave it the final stamp three weeks ago.

Six schools ran a pilot project in 2020 and it is not to be offered as a full subject for matric.

And it's not limited to grade 10s only. Adults are welcome to join in, too.

The year costs just over R6000. Learners still have to register for the subject at their respective schools which will also then become their official exam venue in 2023.

Created by the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, they are ready for the new intake and classes to start on 25 January. The 2021 programme will be online, making it accessible anywhere in the country.

John Maytham talks to Russell Stevens, Head of Education a the Two Oceans Aquarium about the fairly lengthy journey with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to get this subject incorporated into the matric curriculum.

The strategy of the Department of Basic Education is to have a subject offered at a matric level offered as a vocational subject. Russell Stevens, Head of Education - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

What prior school subject prerequisites are needed in order to do marine science for matric?

Somebody has to have passed grade 9 at a General Education Training (GET) level. Russell Stevens, Head of Education - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

What is really exciting is that we are now going to be offering it online...so students can be from any province in the country. Russell Stevens, Head of Education - Two Oceans Aquarium

We're excited to have a list of 35 students who will start on 25 January. do have space for more. But in addition, we have 11 adults. Russell Stevens, Head of Education - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Marine Science becomes a subject matrics and pupils can choose it as part of their core subjects like biology or geography and does not need to be an additional subject.

Although the virtual learning takes place between the pupil and Two Oceans Aquarium, Stevens says learning does not take place in isolation and they do connect and check-in with the schools.

The school also does need to register on the government computer system that a child is now doing marine sciences as one of their subjects. Russell Stevens, Head of Education - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

The assessment scores will also be sent to the schools throughout the year.

The R6000 cost to take the subject would be exclusionary for many, suggests John Maytham.

Stevens says they do have sponsored opportunities for pupils who are unable to afford the course.

People who are interested simply need to send an email to education@aquariumfoundation.org.za and forward that application, and we will consider each of the applications that we receive. Russell Stevens, Head of Education - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Listen to the interview below: