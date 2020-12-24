Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology





One of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown levels has been a boost to online shopping as we stayed away from shops and got the nudge we needed to go digital.

Same day services were already on the cards, and a number are up and running in some supermarkets such as Checkers and Pick&Pay. Recently, Woolworths announced that they are getting in on the action with their same-day service called Dash.

Then, yesterday morning, just like that, it went live.

It is a trial run, so customers have to live within 5km of the following stores:

V&A Waterfront, Canal Walk, Cavendish, Gardens, Cape Gate, Blue Route, Tygervalley

As a thank you to testers and early adopters delivery is free if you spend at least R75.

Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.

John Maytham chats to Liz Hillock, Woolworths' Head of Online & Mobile, and asks if Woolworths are a bit late on the bandwagon.

When it comes to same-day delivery I wouldn't say we are late, we have built our service in the same year, but we needed to launch it with a difference - and that is our cold chain. Liz Hillock, Head of Online & Mobile - Woolworths

Hillock says Woolworths was one of the first to offer an e-commerce service in South Africa and this same-day delivery with cold-chain technology augments the existing service.

As Woolies, we are very particular about the quality and freshness of our products so we needed to solve that and we found brilliant technology which allowed us to launch our service which we have now done. Liz Hillock, Head of Online & Mobile - Woolworths

The difference between using the new Dash app and the pre-existing Woolworths e-commerce service is that the new app offers same-day delivery, she explains.

She says time-slots for the same-day delivery are on offer or customers can receive their order within the hour.

Hillock says Woolworths is hiring new recruits in this delivery space so if you're interested, call the Woolworths contact centre for details.

Listen to the interview below: