Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
The Crime Intelligence (CI) division is critical in formulating any form of national crime-fighting strategy.
Unfortunately, it appears South Africa's crime intelligence bosses are too busy fighting their own internal battles.
CI boss Peter Jacobs is now taking this fight to the High Court after he and five other members were accused of misusing a "slush fund" to buy Covid-19 PPE.
John Maytham speaks to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks about the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga.
Jacobs says his suspension and his charging on various counts of misconduct is merely a smokescreen to remove him from office because when he took the helm two years ago he went in an initiated a range of investigations into the fund and other facets, and he says in his court papers that he has made enemies in doing so.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
He believes it is simply a strategy to remove him from his post and replace him with someone else.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
The matter is due to be heard in the first week of January 2021.
The removal of this leadership will be detrimental to the crime intelligence work he suggests.
Our sources tell us this is dangerous because it threatens to bring operations to a complete halt.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24
Listen to Wicks explaining the trials and tribulations below:
