Festive season national road traffic only declined 7% despite Covid-19...so far
John Maytham speaks to Louw Kannemeyer, the Engineering Executive at the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Kannemeyer says accurate comparisons to previous years will only be made after the festive season period is over, but signs indicate there has not been a significant drop in volumes on the roads.
Sanral looks after national roads which are interconnecting corridors.
The patterns we have on our routes are very similar compared to previous periods based on the relative traffic volumes.Louw Kannemeyer, Engineering Executive - Sanral
If we look at the period from the beginning of November to around 20 December, on average nationally, we have only seen a decline of about 7% in traffic volumes compared to the same period last year. But we do need to compare statistics over a relatively longer period to get the complete picture.Louw Kannemeyer, Engineering Executive - Sanral
He notes that patterns could be linked to the later school closing times.
There has been a 22% reduction in traffic on the Garden Route to date, and on the N1 going from Gauteng to ZImbabwe, we see a 24-27% reduction of traffic in the period as we speak at the moment.Louw Kannemeyer, Engineering Executive - Sanral
He says in localised areas there have been bigger pattern changes, where people can work from home.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in
Hospitals don't have the full complement of staff and they are 'absolutely exhausted physically and emotionally' says Dr Parbhoo.Read More
WCED's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town'
Chief of operations at Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem outlines the current situation.Read More
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords
Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers.Read More
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.Read More
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology
Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.Read More
First new matric subject in 13 years explores the realms of the ocean
Marine Science has become the first new matric subject introduced into the curriculum since 2007.Read More
Small gatherings, held outside - WC Premier urges extreme caution this festive
With the festive season upon us, Premier Alan Winde chats to Zain Johnson about Covid-19 development in the Western Cape.Read More
Court victory for EFF as party vows to return to Brackenfell
Earlier this month the education department cleared the school of racism following a 'whites-only' matric ball held off-site.Read More
Faster, cheaper Covid-19 testing kit launched in SA
BioTech Africa says it's Covid-19 testing kits will cost approximately half the price of the kits currently on the market.Read More
Masi fire donations being put on hold while permanent houses built
More than 1 000 homes were destroyed and 6 000 people displaced when the fire tore through the township on Thursday.Read More