Festive season national road traffic only declined 7% despite Covid-19...so far





John Maytham speaks to Louw Kannemeyer, the Engineering Executive at the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Kannemeyer says accurate comparisons to previous years will only be made after the festive season period is over, but signs indicate there has not been a significant drop in volumes on the roads.

Sanral looks after national roads which are interconnecting corridors.

The patterns we have on our routes are very similar compared to previous periods based on the relative traffic volumes. Louw Kannemeyer, Engineering Executive - Sanral

If we look at the period from the beginning of November to around 20 December, on average nationally, we have only seen a decline of about 7% in traffic volumes compared to the same period last year. But we do need to compare statistics over a relatively longer period to get the complete picture. Louw Kannemeyer, Engineering Executive - Sanral

He notes that patterns could be linked to the later school closing times.

There has been a 22% reduction in traffic on the Garden Route to date, and on the N1 going from Gauteng to ZImbabwe, we see a 24-27% reduction of traffic in the period as we speak at the moment. Louw Kannemeyer, Engineering Executive - Sanral

He says in localised areas there have been bigger pattern changes, where people can work from home.

