Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords





Cryptic crosswords offer a complete mental workout and are believed to delay the onset of cognitive decline. However, people avoid them because cryptic clues seem too difficult to solve. They aren’t – you just need to learn the language.

Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers.

This course provides a brief overview of the history of crosswords, reveals the world’s most mysterious crossword conspiracies, and introduces participants to the world’s cleverest compilers and their brilliant clues.

John Maytham chats to Jonathan Ancer about the course.

Click for more on UCT Summer School and click for more on Jonathan's cryptic crossword course in particular.

