Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in





With over 761 health care workers testing positive for Covid-19 this past week, there are staff shortages in hospitals in the province.

Zain Johnson chats to Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO of the Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital for an 'on-the-ground' reflection of the situation at hospitals with the emphasis on appeal for unemployed nurses to return to work.

We are looking for nursing staff across the board. Depending on the care patients need, we need different categories of staff. Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO - Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital

The [WCHD] department is offering short-term employment contracts for nurses. So we are not even saying come in and work for free. We are really desperate to get more nursing staff on board. Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO - Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital

What is so different about the second wave hearing people on the ground in the different facilities, is that at the beginning of the first wave we watched what was going on overseas, we anticipated what was happening here...and so staff at that time still had energy and ideas. Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO - Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital

She says they managed to pull through with teamwork.

Now we don't have the full complement of staff....and staff is absolutely exhausted both physically and emotionally. Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO - Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital

