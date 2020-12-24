Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in
With over 761 health care workers testing positive for Covid-19 this past week, there are staff shortages in hospitals in the province.
Zain Johnson chats to Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO of the Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital for an 'on-the-ground' reflection of the situation at hospitals with the emphasis on appeal for unemployed nurses to return to work.
We are looking for nursing staff across the board. Depending on the care patients need, we need different categories of staff.Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO - Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital
The [WCHD] department is offering short-term employment contracts for nurses. So we are not even saying come in and work for free. We are really desperate to get more nursing staff on board.Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO - Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital
What is so different about the second wave hearing people on the ground in the different facilities, is that at the beginning of the first wave we watched what was going on overseas, we anticipated what was happening here...and so staff at that time still had energy and ideas.Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO - Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital
She says they managed to pull through with teamwork.
Now we don't have the full complement of staff....and staff is absolutely exhausted both physically and emotionally.Dr Anita Parbhoo, CEO - Red Cross Children's Memorial Hospital
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
WCED's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town'
Chief of operations at Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem outlines the current situation.Read More
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords
Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers.Read More
Festive season national road traffic only declined 7% despite Covid-19...so far
Road route patterns are very similar to previous periods based on relative traffic volumes, says Sanral's Louw Kannemeyer.Read More
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.Read More
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology
Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.Read More
First new matric subject in 13 years explores the realms of the ocean
Marine Science has become the first new matric subject introduced into the curriculum since 2007.Read More
Small gatherings, held outside - WC Premier urges extreme caution this festive
With the festive season upon us, Premier Alan Winde chats to Zain Johnson about Covid-19 development in the Western Cape.Read More
Court victory for EFF as party vows to return to Brackenfell
Earlier this month the education department cleared the school of racism following a 'whites-only' matric ball held off-site.Read More
Faster, cheaper Covid-19 testing kit launched in SA
BioTech Africa says it's Covid-19 testing kits will cost approximately half the price of the kits currently on the market.Read More
Masi fire donations being put on hold while permanent houses built
More than 1 000 homes were destroyed and 6 000 people displaced when the fire tore through the township on Thursday.Read More