Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Happy Mind Mental Support for Teenagers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Shannon Delaporte
Today at 14:50
Music with the Betsie Beers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Landi Lu
Today at 15:20
How likely is it that you Could get Covid Again ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 15:40
Update on the Proteas planned series against Sri Lanka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:05
Is the western Cape Prepared for a dramatic increase in positive Covid cases heading in 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
How has the Price of Food Changed since Lockdown Level 5
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Matthew Dennis
Today at 16:33
acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi Addresses the Provinces preparation for the 2nd Wave of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Chasing Ice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration

24 December 2020 12:47 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Absa
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience.

Absa is investing in modern banking technologies that enable real-time payments to help their clients deliver a better customer experience.

Real-time transactions used to be seen as just a way to make an urgent payment, now their convenience and speed are becoming a source of innovation and competitive advantage.

The real-time transactions world is one where you select a product or service to buy and pay for the item there and then. It’s also a world where you get paid immediately — the cash really is in the bank. There is no overnight processing of payments or long authorisation waiting times. It doesn’t get any faster or more convenient for customers, and that’s a big win for businesses.

“Globally, real-time, or instant payments, are growing faster than any other payment type. This growth is likely to accelerate further with industry research forecasting annual growth rates of 40% per year for real-time transactions,” says Richard Stocken, head of cash management product at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

“Real-time transactions delivered at the point of customer contact can improve the experience,” says John Molanda, head of product innovation at Absa transactional banking’s cash management team.

Genuine real-time transactions possible with API

While the trend to instant payments isn’t a completely new one, Molanda says the real difference now is how real-time payments are happening, including embedding instant payments into the clients’ business systems.

He says that in the past, integration with business systems was only possible through file-based systems that were more suited to end-of-day processing. Which meant customers and business owners had to wait until the end of the day to collate payments into one file and process the transactions.

“Instant transactions are now possible, thanks to API.”

API is the acronym for application programming interface, where programmes and applications talk to each other, all the time. API is revolutionising cash management, making real-time transactions possible, which creates a better customer experience and saves businesses time while helping with cash flow management.

Molanda says two examples of industries where customers benefit from instant payments are insurance and gaming.

“There is a need in the insurance industry, especially funeral policies, to pay a claim — or at least part of it, instantly. This eases some of the customer’s distress and creates a very positive experience that can’t be replicated with traditional transactional banking processes.”

He says another example is in the gaming industry. “Winnings paid immediately reinforce the positive experience.”

Speed builds trust

Stocken says that when real-time payments are combined with mobile technology, the customer experience can be even better.

This makes the payment seem instant, something not possible when you have to log on to a banking system, load beneficiary details and make the payment and send a proof of payment, Molanda says.

Stocken says Absa is seeing some interesting innovations, where payments are embedded directly into mobile apps using API.

“We have a client whose more than 1,000 agents are using mobile applications that have the capacity to authorise a debit order mandate in real-time. When you do this with the customer in front of you, you build trust while improving the business’s ability to collect payments.”

Costs coming down

Stocken acknowledges that high costs are an issue in real-time payment technology, but he expects them to come down in future.

“There is an industry initiative to introduce a low-cost instant payment capability as an alternative to low-value physical cash transactions, the initiative is called ‘Rapid Payments’. This project is in the early stages but has the potential to transform how businesses interact with their customers.”

Absa’s CIB cash management team is ready to work with clients to help them use modern banking technologies in their businesses so they can create great customer experiences. Visit the Absa CIB website for more information. Get business done. To assist you with your cash management solutions, get in touch with John Molanda or Richard Stocken.

This article was paid for by Absa CIB.


