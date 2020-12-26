Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni
An arbitrator has found that Roux misappropriated R37 million from Stellenbosch University (SU) cash reserves to benefit its rugby club.
Roux has been embroiled in a protracted accounting scandal over payments he made during his tenure as head of student finances at the university between 2002 and 2010.
It's alleged that he manipulated SU's internal accounting system to the benefit of the Maties Rugby Club, where he also served as treasurer and later chairman.
An arbitration process between him and the university has revealed that Roux abused his position and tried to "conceal his tracks", reports News24's Pieter Du Toit.
Auditors at KPMG also made adverse findings against Roux several years ago in a forensic report linked to the mismanagement of SU funds.
RELATED: Report claims Saru CEO hid R35m to enrich Maties rugby club
He was found to have manipulated the university's internal accounting system to the benefit of the university's rugby club - channeling billions of rands away from the university's reserves without authorisation.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Contrary to his terms of employment, he channeled millions of rands the university's rugby club to the benefit of the rugby club and to the benefit of those involved in the club.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
It has dragged on for almost nine years. There was a summons issued by the university. There was an investigation by the Hawks. And now we're sitting in a situation where the CEO of the SA Rugby Union stands in the dock accused of quite serious "accounting irregularities", to use the Steinhoff-induced modern terminology.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Du Toit says it is up to Saru to decide whether or not Roux should remain at the helm of the rugby union.
SA Rugby says it has noted the findings and it will consult with its legal team.
"We have referred the matter to our legal advisers for their advice on governance matters, as we have throughout this process", the union said in a short statement.
Roux and SA Rugby could still appeal the outcome of the arbitration process, while SU could still lay criminal charges against Roux.
Du Toit says questions remain about why Roux was hired as the CEO of Saru in 2013 despite the allegations and investigation which surfaced back in 2011.
This was known back then. How can you entrust rugby's management to someone with such a very serious dark cloud hanging over him?Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
SA Rugby has some soul searching to do. Can they afford Jurie Roux to remain at the helm of SA Rugby while this is hovering over him?Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Listen to the discussion for more info:
