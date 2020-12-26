Lower turnout expected at CT beaches but law enforcement still out in full force





Law enforcement officials will be out in full force on Cape Town beaches today as locals celebrate Boxing Day.

Despite a slow start at some beaches on Saturday morning, officials expect some crowds to gather at popular beaches including Strand Beach, Monwabisi, Muizenberg and Maiden's Cove in Camps Bay.

Bosman, who's the City of Cape Town's executive director of safety and security, has urged beachgoers to behave responisbly.

Bosman will join the City's JP Smith to conduct a drive along all the False Bay beaches around midday.

RELATED: Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive

We want to advise people that when you come to the beach, make sure that you swim in the areas demarcated by the lifeguards. Those are safe bathing areas. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

Make sure you look after your kids. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

We are going to have a big focus on alcohol, no alcohol on the beaches. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

Listen to the update on Weekend Breakfast: