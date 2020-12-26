Lower turnout expected at CT beaches but law enforcement still out in full force
Law enforcement officials will be out in full force on Cape Town beaches today as locals celebrate Boxing Day.
Despite a slow start at some beaches on Saturday morning, officials expect some crowds to gather at popular beaches including Strand Beach, Monwabisi, Muizenberg and Maiden's Cove in Camps Bay.
Bosman, who's the City of Cape Town's executive director of safety and security, has urged beachgoers to behave responisbly.
Bosman will join the City's JP Smith to conduct a drive along all the False Bay beaches around midday.
RELATED: Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive
We want to advise people that when you come to the beach, make sure that you swim in the areas demarcated by the lifeguards. Those are safe bathing areas.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
Make sure you look after your kids.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
We are going to have a big focus on alcohol, no alcohol on the beaches.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
Listen to the update on Weekend Breakfast:
More from Local
[VIDEO] EMS crews in Khayelitsha kneel in prayer before braving Covid frontline
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams stationed in Khayelitsha gathered to pray before their shift on Christmas Day.Read More
[PICS] No more out and about? Sea Point Promenade empty on Boxing Day
The much-loved stretch of the Sea Point Promenade was almost deserted on Boxing Day, which is traditionally one of the busiest days of the festive season.Read More
Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border
At least four truck drivers have died at the Beitbridge border post amid major delays and congestion over the past couple of days.Read More
Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in
Hospitals don't have the full complement of staff and they are 'absolutely exhausted physically and emotionally' says Dr Parbhoo.Read More
WCHD's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town'
Chief of operations at Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem outlines the current situation.Read More
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords
Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers.Read More
Festive season national road traffic only declined 7% despite Covid-19...so far
Road route patterns are very similar to previous periods based on relative traffic volumes, says Sanral's Louw Kannemeyer.Read More
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.Read More
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology
Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.Read More
First new matric subject in 13 years explores the realms of the ocean
Marine Science has become the first new matric subject introduced into the curriculum since 2007.Read More