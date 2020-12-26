Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border





The Road Freight Association (RFA) has blamed the government for failing to prepare for the traffic at the border with Zimbabwe, which has been at a standstill for several days.

It's understood that Covid-19 screening checks have exacerbated the long delays at the Beitbridge Border post in Musina Limpopo.

CEO of the RFA, Gavin Kelly, says there have been reports of more people who have died due to a lack of food and water.

Kelly says the Beitbridge Border post was underresourced, understaffed, and unprepared to deal with the influx of commuters and trucks.

He has denied allegations that truck drivers contributed to the delays by arriving at the border post without the necessary documentation.

The resources at the border weren't there to deal with this rush that we all knew as a country was coming. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

They should have understood that, as is every year in December, there was going to be this huge amount of people trying to get to the border. There was very little preparation for this. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

The Health Department has suspended some screening checks at the Beitbridge border to help ease congestion.

The Home Affairs Department has also brought in additional staff to help deal with the backlogs.

We've unfortunately got four confirmed driver deaths. I hear there are more, but they haven't been confirmed yet. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

We've had four deaths of drivers who passed away because they have been in their cabs for the last couple of days and they haven't had access to food or water or anything like that. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

The border post has a huge amount of people trying to get through in a short space of time. We know this happens every year in December. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

We also have stringent Covid-19 protocols for people crossing borders. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

When you put those two things together, you suddenly have this huge amount of people trying to get through the border facing a series of stops in terms of health protocols and testing. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

Three days ago we had queues of 20 kilometres plus stretching out from the border, both from the southern side in South Africa and in the Zimbabwean side to the north. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

