[PICS] No more out and about? Sea Point Promenade empty on Boxing Day
It's been a very different Boxing Day around the Atlantic Seaboard if social media pictures are anything to go by.
Images posted this afternoon (Saturday 26 December 2020) show very few people outdoors along the Sea Point Promenade in the Rocklands Road area.
Earlier today, Cape Town's safety boss Richard Bosman told CapeTalk that officials were anticipating lower attendance at local beaches this Boxing Day.
RELATED: Lower turnout expected at CT beaches but law enforcement still out in full force
