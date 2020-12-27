[VIDEO] EMS crews in Khayelitsha kneel in prayer before braving Covid frontline





Paramedics in the Western Cape are facing major strain due to the burden of Covid-19 on emergency services, the festive season, and ongoing attacks on EMS staff.

In a video posted on Facebook, EMS workers based in Khayelitsha are seen kneeling in prayer in front of their ambulances as they prepare to report for duty.

"Our incredible WC Metro EMS teams at Khayelitsha Emergency Medical Services this morning, praying for protection against Covid-19 and attacks. They are truly our heroes", Jacques Weber captioned the video.