[VIDEO] EMS crews in Khayelitsha kneel in prayer before braving Covid frontline
Paramedics in the Western Cape are facing major strain due to the burden of Covid-19 on emergency services, the festive season, and ongoing attacks on EMS staff.
In a video posted on Facebook, EMS workers based in Khayelitsha are seen kneeling in prayer in front of their ambulances as they prepare to report for duty.
"Our incredible WC Metro EMS teams at Khayelitsha Emergency Medical Services this morning, praying for protection against Covid-19 and attacks. They are truly our heroes", Jacques Weber captioned the video.
More from Local
[PICS] No more out and about? Sea Point Promenade empty on Boxing Day
The much-loved stretch of the Sea Point Promenade was almost deserted on Boxing Day, which is traditionally one of the busiest days of the festive season.Read More
Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border
At least four truck drivers have died at the Beitbridge border post amid major delays and congestion over the past couple of days.Read More
Lower turnout expected at CT beaches but law enforcement still out in full force
Cape Town's safety boss Richard Bosman says officials are anticipating lower attendance at local beaches this Boxing Day and will monitor the situation closely.Read More
Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in
Hospitals don't have the full complement of staff and they are 'absolutely exhausted physically and emotionally' says Dr Parbhoo.Read More
WCHD's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town'
Chief of operations at Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem outlines the current situation.Read More
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords
Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers.Read More
Festive season national road traffic only declined 7% despite Covid-19...so far
Road route patterns are very similar to previous periods based on relative traffic volumes, says Sanral's Louw Kannemeyer.Read More
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.Read More
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology
Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.Read More
First new matric subject in 13 years explores the realms of the ocean
Marine Science has become the first new matric subject introduced into the curriculum since 2007.Read More