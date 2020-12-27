Cape Town's public hospitals welcome 85 babies born on Christmas Day
A total of 43 boys and 42 girls were born starting from midnight on Friday 25 December 2020.
The first three Christmas babies were born in close succession, according to Western Cape health officials.
The first newborn, a baby girl, arrived at 00:00 at Mowbray Maternity Hospital, weighing 2,6 kg and 48.5 cm in length to mother Jessie Mkandawiae.
The second baby was also a girl, born at 00:22 at Delft CHC (MOU) to mother Edwina Dolpha.
The third baby, a boy, was born at Tygerberg Hospital to mother Wendolene Swarts, at 00:31, weighing 3.19 kg.
Two sets of twins were reported at Mowbray Maternity Hospital. The first set of twins is a boy and a girl, who were born at 10:20 and 10:50 respectively to mother Patience Musonza.
Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo has congratulated all new parents on the birth of their Christmas babies.
I would like to wish them a lifetime of happiness. May your greatest times be spent together.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
Provincial authorities have also applauded medical staff on the safe delivery of all the new arrivals on Christmas Day.
The Western Cape government expects that more Christmas births may be reported from other parts of the province and acknowledges that the total number of births is subject to change.
