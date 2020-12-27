Curfew confusion: Overzealous SAPS enforcing incorrect closing hours, says CoCT
Mayco member for economic opportunities, James Vos, says that the municipality has received reports of SAPS enforcement operations that are inconsistent.
According to Vos, some SAPS officers are incorrectly enforcing hotspot regulations in areas that are not classified as such.
Vos has written to the national government calling for an immediate end to incorrect enforcement by SAPS.
Under the current national Covid-19 regulations, the hours of the curfew are between 11pm and 4am.
Non-essential establishments, including restaurants and bars, are required to close at 10pm so that staff and patrons can get home before the enforcement of the curfew at 11pm.
However, in identified Covid-19 hotspot areas, all establishments must close by 9pm to make time for the extended curfew from 10pm to 4am.
Vos says he's received desperate calls from business owners around Cape Town who claim that police officers are enforcing the incorrect hotspot curfew hours, forcing establishments to close by 9pm.
We are asking SAPS and the government to enforce the correct curfew so that we can allow businesses to continue trading within strict Covid-19 protocols because losing hours of trading will really impact the hospitality sector.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Small business owners continue to feel the effects of reduced hours and foot traffic as they attempt to recover from the hard lockdown.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Vos tells CapeTalk that enforcing the incorrect closing hours would further negatively impact the ability of businesses to support jobs and keep their doors open.
In Cape Town, the hospitality industry needs every hour it possibly can [get] to keep their businesses open and retain and create jobs. This is especially important during the peak festive season.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
It's important that SAPS observe the non-hotspot regulations as the President did not apply the same restrictions on Cape Town as it did in Nelson Mandela Bay, for example.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
We've received reports that there have been enforcement operations conducted by the SAPS that are inconsistent with the national lockdown regulation, with specific reference to Covid-19 hotspots.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Losing hours of trading every night has many businesses, such as restaurants, bars, theatres and cinemas, worried about retaining customers, paying bills and even keeping staff employed.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
He adds that the confusion surrounding the curfew hours has also had a negative impact on the aviation industry.
Even with the curfew confusion, as I call it, some flights have been canceled. One airline has cancelled more that 32 of their domestic flights to Cape Town.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
