WC hospital emergency centres under strain, life-threatening cases take priority





The Western Cape government has warned residents that hospital emergency centres are under severe pressure.

This is due to a sharp increase in Covid-19 admissions and a rise in other trauma cases, such as alcohol-related injuries and road accidents.

Officials have urged patients who do not require life-saving intervention to visit their local clinic because of the longer waiting times at hospital emergency centres.

"We urge residents to only go to the hospital’s emergency centre for emergencies and life-threatening conditions. Help us to reduce the service pressure on our hospitals so that we can treat those who need life-saving interventions" the Western Cape government said in a statement.

Because public health facilities are also susceptible to Covid-19 transmission, patients are warned only to visit the clinic or hospital emergency centre when they really have to

Patients are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting the clinic, by calling their local clinic.

Patients in the Cape Metro can also access the Pocket Clinic telehealth service from their cellphone (WhatsApp) by sending “Hi” to 087 240 6122.

Use Pocket Clinic to update your contact details, query your chronic medication delivery, and to confirm an existing appointment before going to the clinic.