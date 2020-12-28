Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Alleged claims of abuse and being kicked out of restaurant by patron (''along with two other tables") after querying social distancing protocol
Today at 11:05
Person Finance
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
World of Work- 10 Lessons for Working and Living Location Free: An insider's guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:08
Are they procuring vaccines for their members?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 12:23
Nurses under severe strain under the second Covid-19 wave - Denosa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simphiwe Gada, Provincial Chairperson of DENOSA
Today at 12:27
CT & KZN beaches
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Jay Naicker - Spokesperson (Colonel) at Kwazulu Natal Police
Today at 12:40
Mt. Ayliff killings - SAPS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 12:45
Book feature: By the fading light
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashraf Kagee
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk Feature / REPLAY
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
V&A Waterfront pulls the plug on NYE fireworks display, opting for beam of light

28 December 2020 9:53 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
V&A Waterfront
New Year's Eve
NYE
V&A Waterfront fireworks display
NYE fireworks display

For 30 years the V&A Waterfront has ushered in the new year with extravagant fireworks, but this year the display will not take place.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the annual fireworks display will not be taking place at the V&A Waterfront on New Year's Eve.

About 200,000 people typically come through the V&A Waterfront on the 31st of December, gearing up for the annual midnight display.

This year, things will be very different.

A beam of lights will be lit for an hour at midnight on the 31st of December, explains V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau.

However, due to the curfew, crowds will not be able to gather to see the switching on of the beam.

The beam, which consists of 36 vertical searchlights, will be visible throughout the city and suburbs that have a view of the city bowl.

It's meant to be a tribute of light and hope.

The beam will also switch on for an hour every evening at 9pm from 1 January until 6 January 2021.

The national curfew is still in place and that means people will clear the property around 10pm.

Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront

What we do have instead is sort of a tribute of light. It's 36 vertical searchlights that form one band of light aimed up in the sky.

Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront

There has always been a view for us to consider the environmental impact of the fireworks display and we looked around and thought maybe we could come up with a different solution to something spectacular that Capetonians still enjoy.

Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront

This will not be something that everybody will be able to come onto the property to see, but they could see it from afar across the bay and within the city bowl.

Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront

Listen to the update for more information:


red-carpet-laureus20200217-1096jpg

Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya

28 December 2020 10:14 AM

"Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill

28 December 2020 9:05 AM

A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD).

Read More arrow_forward

hospital bed patient sick health hospitalisation drip IV 123rf

WC hospital emergency centres under strain, life-threatening cases take priority

27 December 2020 1:24 PM

As Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the Western Cape and hospital beds run out, public sector hospitals are being more selective about emergency admissions.

Read More arrow_forward

bar-restaurant-hospitality-sector-drinks-alcohol-tourism-sectory-123rf

Curfew confusion: Overzealous SAPS enforcing incorrect closing hours, says CoCT

27 December 2020 11:33 AM

The City of Cape Town has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to enforce the correct curfew and trading hours in the hospitality sector.

Read More arrow_forward

christmas-baby-bornpng

Cape Town's public hospitals welcome 85 babies born on Christmas Day

27 December 2020 9:56 AM

State hospitals in the Cape Metropole have reported the birth of 85 babies on Christmas Day 2020.

Read More arrow_forward

ems-crews-khayelitsha-facebook-videopng

[VIDEO] EMS crews in Khayelitsha kneel in prayer before braving Covid frontline

27 December 2020 9:00 AM

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams stationed in Khayelitsha gathered to pray before their shift on Christmas Day.

Read More arrow_forward

sea-point-promenade on boxing day.

[PICS] No more out and about? Sea Point Promenade empty on Boxing Day

26 December 2020 2:19 PM

The much-loved stretch of the Sea Point Promenade was almost deserted on Boxing Day, which is traditionally one of the busiest days of the festive season.

Read More arrow_forward

truck-driver-road-logistics-long-distance-cargo-steering-wheel-highway-123rf

Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border

26 December 2020 12:39 PM

At least four truck drivers have died at the Beitbridge border post amid major delays and congestion over the past couple of days.

Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg Beach Cape Town safety 123rflifestyle 123rflocal 123rf

Lower turnout expected at CT beaches but law enforcement still out in full force

26 December 2020 11:39 AM

Cape Town's safety boss Richard Bosman says officials are anticipating lower attendance at local beaches this Boxing Day and will monitor the situation closely.

Read More arrow_forward

hospital oxygen mask anesthesia nurse doctor medical team icu covid-19 123rf

Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in

24 December 2020 11:46 AM

Hospitals don't have the full complement of staff and they are 'absolutely exhausted physically and emotionally' says Dr Parbhoo.

Read More arrow_forward

Crossword puzzle in a newspaper 123rf

Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords

24 December 2020 10:10 AM

Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers.

Read More arrow_forward

Online shopping 123rf

Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology

24 December 2020 8:48 AM

Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.

Read More arrow_forward

five-farm-animals-in-turkish-citypng

[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city

20 December 2020 4:27 PM

'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey.

Read More arrow_forward

candice-manuel-with-2020-wow-awardjpg

Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity.

Read More arrow_forward

Christmas dinner festive season holidays family friends 123rflifestyle 123rf

Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food

19 December 2020 3:42 PM

'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.

Read More arrow_forward

visitors-on-robben-islandjpg

Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season

19 December 2020 11:44 AM

The reduced rate is available until 15 Jan. Sara-Jayne King's top weekend picks also include carols on board a Mirage Catamaran.

Read More arrow_forward

spur-steak-ranches-logojpg

End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors

18 December 2020 1:39 PM

'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.

Read More arrow_forward

south-african-biltongjpg

We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely

18 December 2020 12:29 PM

Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong.

Read More arrow_forward

pop-art-moneyjpg

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

Read More arrow_forward

Upset man holding credit card with laptop on background 123rf

FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits

16 December 2020 8:14 PM

'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

More WC health workers contract COVID-19

28 December 2020 10:30 AM

Freedom: Another casualty of COVID-19 pandemic

28 December 2020 9:29 AM

COVID-19: Metrorail suspends services in Cape Town

28 December 2020 7:48 AM

