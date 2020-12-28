V&A Waterfront pulls the plug on NYE fireworks display, opting for beam of light
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the annual fireworks display will not be taking place at the V&A Waterfront on New Year's Eve.
About 200,000 people typically come through the V&A Waterfront on the 31st of December, gearing up for the annual midnight display.
This year, things will be very different.
A beam of lights will be lit for an hour at midnight on the 31st of December, explains V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau.
However, due to the curfew, crowds will not be able to gather to see the switching on of the beam.
The beam, which consists of 36 vertical searchlights, will be visible throughout the city and suburbs that have a view of the city bowl.
It's meant to be a tribute of light and hope.
The beam will also switch on for an hour every evening at 9pm from 1 January until 6 January 2021.
The national curfew is still in place and that means people will clear the property around 10pm.Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront
What we do have instead is sort of a tribute of light. It's 36 vertical searchlights that form one band of light aimed up in the sky.Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront
There has always been a view for us to consider the environmental impact of the fireworks display and we looked around and thought maybe we could come up with a different solution to something spectacular that Capetonians still enjoy.Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront
This will not be something that everybody will be able to come onto the property to see, but they could see it from afar across the bay and within the city bowl.Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront
Listen to the update for more information:
