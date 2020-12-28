Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill
On Sunday, South Africa breached a total of a million confirmed cases of Covid-19 of which 132 804 are active.
In the past three days, the country confirmed more than 42 000 new cases.
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has called for a stricter lockdown with healthcare workers battling to cope and a system that is reaching capacity.
President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired an emergency meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Sunday.
He is expected to address the nation on the meeting’s outcome within the next few days.
Are further restrictions on the cards, or are there other, less destructive, steps government can take to curb the latest surge?
John Maytham interviewed Professor Adrian Puren, acting executive director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The Eastern Cape has probably reached its peak… There’s also evidence of that, to a certain degree, in the Western Cape… Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng are on an upward trajectory…Adrian Puren, acting executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
The positivity rate [up to 30%] has stayed substantial, despite the decrease in testing… We really need to scale up testing…Adrian Puren, acting executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Asymptomatic spread could be up to 60% or 80%...Adrian Puren, acting executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
We’re seeing high utilisation of high care, ICU, and oxygen…Adrian Puren, acting executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
We should move away from the term ‘lockdown’… [rather stick to] adherence to physical distancing, wearing of masks, ventilation, limiting gatherings to 10 or less…Adrian Puren, acting executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
School closures and university closures; those are thought to be critical in limiting the spread of this virus…Adrian Puren, acting executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Keep your safety bubble! … Keep to a small number of people… Don’t merge your household bubble with others…Adrian Puren, acting executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Mass-spreader events are major contributors…Adrian Puren, acting executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
