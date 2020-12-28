Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya





Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19.

She shared news of her positive test result on Sunday.

The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi suspected a sinus infection but self-isolated and went for a test upon realising she lost her sense of smell.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany on 17 February 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

My heart breaks for those in hospital having to fight this alone, not knowing if they’ll see their loved ones again. Equally, my heart breaks for the healthcare workers working tirelessly and understaffed while others are not taking the safety precautions seriously at all. Rachel Kolisi

COVID is not like flu. It’s so much worse and if my posting can encourage someone to take one extra step of precaution that will be great, also if you know of people not taking Covid seriously please have a conversation with them about it. People are dying. Rachel Kolisi

Siya Kolisi has tested negative for Covid-19.

Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel has not been easy especially when I can’t physically be with her. And it’s definitely taken a toll on the kids not having their Mom with us. Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks