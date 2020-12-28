Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Alleged claims of abuse and being kicked out of restaurant by patron (''along with two other tables") after querying social distancing protocol
Today at 11:05
Person Finance
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
World of Work- 10 Lessons for Working and Living Location Free: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:08
Are they procuring vaccines for their members?
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 12:23
Nurses under severe strain under the second Covid-19 wave - Denosa responds
Guests
Simphiwe Gada, Provincial Chairperson of DENOSA
Today at 12:27
CT & KZN beaches
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Jay Naicker - Spokesperson (Colonel) at Kwazulu Natal Police
Today at 12:40
Mt. Ayliff killings - SAPS responds
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 12:45
Book feature: By the fading light
Guests
Ashraf Kagee
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk Feature / REPLAY
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Home
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya

28 December 2020 10:14 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19

"Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media.

Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19.

She shared news of her positive test result on Sunday.

The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi suspected a sinus infection but self-isolated and went for a test upon realising she lost her sense of smell.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany on 17 February 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Related articles:

My heart breaks for those in hospital having to fight this alone, not knowing if they’ll see their loved ones again. Equally, my heart breaks for the healthcare workers working tirelessly and understaffed while others are not taking the safety precautions seriously at all.

Rachel Kolisi

COVID is not like flu. It’s so much worse and if my posting can encourage someone to take one extra step of precaution that will be great, also if you know of people not taking Covid seriously please have a conversation with them about it. People are dying.

Rachel Kolisi

Siya Kolisi has tested negative for Covid-19.

Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel has not been easy especially when I can’t physically be with her. And it’s definitely taken a toll on the kids not having their Mom with us.

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

Thank you to all of the medical workers who are going above and beyond to care for our loved ones when we can’t. Let’s continue to remember the seriousness of this virus and do everything we can to protect those around us.

Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill

28 December 2020 9:05 AM

A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD).

Read More arrow_forward

Hospital beds

'Cape Town, help us help you' - Dr on Covid-19 frontline pens heartfelt plea

23 December 2020 8:31 AM

Dr Andrea Mendelsohn says the current second wave of infections is creating a 'nightmare' for healthworkers in Cape Town.

Read More arrow_forward

200914-coronavirusjpg

WC hospitals under 'severe' strain warns province's top doctor

21 December 2020 11:20 AM

Dr Keith Cloete says the department is working hard to make sure the pressure is distributed across the hospitals in the province.

Read More arrow_forward

vaccine-coronavirus-covid-jpg

Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

21 December 2020 9:33 AM

Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom.

Read More arrow_forward

947-breakfast-club-ill-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-but-only-if-its-freejpg

SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine

16 December 2020 10:11 AM

Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Dice pexels

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Read More arrow_forward

Statue of Liberty wearing a surgical mask US USA American flag covid-19 123rf

US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic

10 December 2020 1:02 PM

On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-isolation-sanitiser-pandemic-medical-123rf

Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector

8 December 2020 2:44 PM

South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.

Read More arrow_forward

Sweden swedish flag surgical mask covid-19 123rf

Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany

8 December 2020 11:18 AM

"Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

