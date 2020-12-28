Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya
She shared news of her positive test result on Sunday.
The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi suspected a sinus infection but self-isolated and went for a test upon realising she lost her sense of smell.
My heart breaks for those in hospital having to fight this alone, not knowing if they’ll see their loved ones again. Equally, my heart breaks for the healthcare workers working tirelessly and understaffed while others are not taking the safety precautions seriously at all.Rachel Kolisi
COVID is not like flu. It’s so much worse and if my posting can encourage someone to take one extra step of precaution that will be great, also if you know of people not taking Covid seriously please have a conversation with them about it. People are dying.Rachel Kolisi
Siya Kolisi has tested negative for Covid-19.
Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel has not been easy especially when I can’t physically be with her. And it’s definitely taken a toll on the kids not having their Mom with us.Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
Thank you to all of the medical workers who are going above and beyond to care for our loved ones when we can’t. Let’s continue to remember the seriousness of this virus and do everything we can to protect those around us.Siya Kolisi, Captain - Springboks
