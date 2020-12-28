Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
Winde has confirmed that the PCC will meet virtually at 2pm on Monday, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Western Cape premier says he supports the tightening of Covid-19 regulations as the country sees a spike in second wave infections.
We will be meeting with the PCC at 2pm today [Monday 28 December]. I will be asking for further restrictions because we have to save that frontline. We have to save that hospital system.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I'm asking for more restrictions, but I don't believe in blanket full lockdowns.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) reportedly met on Sunday to consider new restrictions to curb the spike of new cases.
After the meeting of the NCCC and the PCC, President Ramaphosa usually makes an announcement on the government's decisions.
RELATED: WC hospital emergency centres under strain, life-threatening cases take priority
South Africa has officially recorded more than one million cumulative cases of Covid-19, the Health Department revealed on Sunday.
The Western Cape is two weeks away from the peak of the second wave, according to experts.
The provincial hospital system is under severe strain due to Covid-19 cases and the added burden of festive season trauma admissions.
Winde says officials have hired 1,300 additional nurses to help on the frontline where medical personnel are suffering from exhaustion under very stressful circumstances.
RELATED: Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in
Our system is at a very critical point. We are putting extra beds as quickly as we can, but it's not about the beds, it's actually about our frontline personnel.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We've just contracted another 1,300 nurses but even finding those extra nurses has not been easy.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Our peak is two weeks away, that's what our models say. That means the next two weeks are critical.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to Premier Alan Winde in conversation with Jeremy Van Wyk:
