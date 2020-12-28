WC Premier reprimands Health MEC after video of her letting loose on holiday





Last week Wednesday, MEC Mbombo posted a video of herself on Facebook, celebrating the start of her holiday as Western Cape healthcare workers battle with a strained hospital system.

"I declare 2020 Mbombo festive officially open", she wrote on Facebook as she revealed tha she would be spending the holidays in Limpopo.

In the video, Mbombo is seen singing and dancing to Master KG's hit track 'Di Boya Limpopo'.

"Well deserved long overdue break (pity many health care workers and communities are not as lucky and privilege", the MEC captioned the post.

Premier Winde has slammed Mbombo's post as unacceptable and say it does not send "the right message".

When asked if he would be taking any action against the MEC, Winde told CapeTalk, "I have spoken to her, and I will be having a further discussion with her".

The premier says department officials who have taken leave during the festive season have been replaced with stand-in personnel.

I must say that quite frankly, that social media posting was just unacceptable. That is not the right message that we must send out. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I have spoken to her, and I will be having a further discussion with her. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Nomafrench has been in our meetings everyday on [Microsoft] Teams. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Our whole team is on standby and anybody who did take leave or time [off] actually got someone to stand in their stead, whether you're a [provinicial] minister or a head of department. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to the Premier's response below (starting from 09:50):