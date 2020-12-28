[WATCH] Patron asks for social distancing - restaurant owner goes ballistic
On Sunday, a distraught listener (Arthur) contacted CapeTalk’s Jeremy van Wyk, claiming he was kicked out of the Hotel on the Promenade restaurant in Sea Point for questioning its slack Covid-19 protocols.
Arthur says the owner, Luke Deschouwer, responded to his complaint by telling him to “f*ck off out of the restaurant”.
Two other groups of diners also complained about the protocols and were also thrown out, claims Arthur.
Deschouwer says the allegations are false.
He accuses Arthur of previously attempting to create problems with threats against his restaurant and claims to have witnesses to back him up.
Van Wyk approached Deschouwer for his side of the story, but he declined to comment.
The tables were closely packed… no more than half an arm's length away.Arthur, listener - CapeTalk
My wife asked the owner to please block off some tables as we’d like to adhere to social distancing… Another gentleman… told him he has a responsibility to ensure we adhere to protocols. He [Deschouwer] started ranting and raving… being abusive, using profanities… He kicked the gentleman out…Arthur, listener - CapeTalk
You’re one on top of another, and they don’t give a damn about protocols…Arthur, listener - CapeTalk
I understand that restaurateurs are under a lot of pressure… He could be under financial pressure, I don’t know… Did you see the video clip I sent? I’ve never seen anybody go ballistic like this before!Arthur, listener - CapeTalk
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Watch a video of a part of the rant:
