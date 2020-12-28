[WATCH] Covid-19 breach at CT bar: 'People are jolling up a storm in Camps Bay'
"This is the Beach House in Camps Bay. Nobody really wearing masks. Packed to capacity, as you can see", the woman is heard saying in the video.
According to Danielle Johnston-Kowen, very few patrons wear masks at the bars and restaurants along the Camps Bay strip on Victoria Road.
After sharing the video on Sunday night, Johnston-Kowen updated her post to confirm that the authorities had been notified.
To report any Covid-19 non-compliance, call the City’s compliance hotline on 021 444 3582 or the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
Report Cape Metro business non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations.— Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) December 10, 2020
☎️ Call 107 / 021 480 7700
🚐 Non-compliance of public transport *134*234#
📱 Online https://t.co/EB4OqOK0Vt#StaySafeMoveForward #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/VQj3WYikxr
