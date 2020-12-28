Calls for central rollout plan after Discovery sets aside cash for Covid vaccine





The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) says a national allocation plan is needed to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines in South Africa.

This comes after Discovery Health announced that it would be allocating funding for its members to receive the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available in SA.

"You can't have a situation where an ordinary member of Discovery Health gets a vaccine before a health worker at Groote Schuur hospital", warns the head of the HJI, Fatima Hassan.

Dr. Ronald Whelan, the chief commercial officer at Discovery Health, says the decision to set aside funding for a vaccine was made by the board last month.

Whelan says the company is also working alongside both public and private sector partners to help secure a vaccine for the broader South African population.

Discovery Medical Health Scheme has ringfenced funding for a vaccine for all Discovery Health medical scheme members. Dr. Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer - Discovery Health

That means that funding is available for all Discovery Health medical scheme members to receive the vaccine when the vaccine becomes available. Dr. Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer - Discovery Health

We need to see vaccine delivery to all South Africans. It's important from a herd immunity perspective. Dr. Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer - Discovery Health

Whelan says the vaccine will have to be registered for use with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

He says Discovery will collaborate with the Health Department to develop vaccine guidelines and criteria which will help prioritise certain population segments.

Meanwhile, Hassan has stressed that all private medical aid schemes must commit to following a national equity plan for the distribution of vaccines in SA.

Hassan says only 22% of South Africans belong to a medical aid scheme, while the rest rely on the public healthcare sector.

When you have to ration limited supplies... then you have the allocation that has to be centralised. All vaccine supplies that we get our hands on need to be in a central pot and the allocation has to be based on national guidlines. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

You can't have a situation where an ordinary member of Discovery Health gets a vaccine before a health worker at Groote Schuur hospital. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

The last thing we need is different medical schemes having different plans for [vaccine] allocation, where they commit to equity but it doesn't translate into practice. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

