Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?
South Africa faces a massive problem when schools reopen – we may not have enough teachers as a result of Covid-19, warned the Department of Basic Education.
Five days ago I got information that 14 teachers had passed away within 24 hours, yesterday 18 teachers reported to have died also from COVID-19, 32 teachers in less than a week all gone, from a single province that's reporting. The grieving over these holidays is too much.— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) December 28, 2020
Is it realistic for schools to reopen on 27 January?
Will it be safe (enough) to return?
Lester Kiewit asked Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) for comment.
Those are concerning stats…Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
The impact is not only because of illness or death; there’s also fear that sets in…Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
We have problems getting enough markers…Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
… the trauma of arriving back and some colleagues are not there. And for children even more so; a beloved teacher is not there… We don’t have the capacity to council all these teachers and learners…Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
We are in for a bit of a shocker… Let’s take this discussion to the next level…Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
