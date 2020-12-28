Streaming issues? Report here
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?

28 December 2020 1:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Department of Basic Education
Elijah Mhlanga
Basil Manuel
Naptosa
Lester Kiewit
National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
school reopening
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
COVID-19 second wave
covid-19 second

Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA).

South Africa faces a massive problem when schools reopen – we may not have enough teachers as a result of Covid-19, warned the Department of Basic Education.

  • Is it realistic for schools to reopen on 27 January?

  • Will it be safe (enough) to return?

© arrowsmith2/123rf.com

Recently published related articles:

Lester Kiewit asked Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) for comment.

Those are concerning stats…

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

The impact is not only because of illness or death; there’s also fear that sets in…

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

We have problems getting enough markers…

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

… the trauma of arriving back and some colleagues are not there. And for children even more so; a beloved teacher is not there… We don’t have the capacity to council all these teachers and learners…

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

We are in for a bit of a shocker… Let’s take this discussion to the next level…

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


