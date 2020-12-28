Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays





Hospitals in the UK are starting to become overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.

The weekend was London Ambulance Service's busiest in history, with the service now asking Brits to only call in a grave emergency.

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Dr Katherine Henderson (President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine) says she saw "wall to wall Covid" in London hospitals on Christmas Day.

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, forcing nurses and doctors to treat them in ambulance bays, according to the BBC.

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.

The situation is dire… the worrying new variant can be transmitted more readily… John Adderley, international correspondent

One hospital in Wales that was overwhelmed put out a plea for medical assistance… students came to the rescue… John Adderley, international correspondent

In London, it’s looking very serious… Boxing Day was the London Ambulance Service's biggest in history… John Adderley, international correspondent

